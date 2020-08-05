With the list of accolades behind her name, Deb Prevost could probably walk around with a sense of cockiness in her stride, or in her tone when she talks, and get away with it.
The Sidney native made a name for herself throughout all Montana, while being labeled by some websites as a pioneer for women’s basketball, a trailblazer in fact.
But that doesn’t matter to her the most.
“I hope when people read the story, that they’re inspired. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, if you work hard, you can do whatever you want,” Prevost said.
On July 13, MontanaSports.com announced that Prevost was voted, by thousands of pollers and readers of the website, to be one of the athletes on the female Mount Rushmore of Montana Sports.
Prevost, along with Cass Bauer-Bilodeau, garnered more than 1,100 votes. The others voted to the Mount Rushmore were the 1904 Fort Shaw Indian School girls basketball team and Shannon (Cate) Schweyen.
Prevost said she did not know the poll was even a thing until her sister saw it online and told her. She added that it was a surprise to her.
“What I really enjoyed was looking at all the people that were nominated because it was quite a list,” she said.
“It’s just kind of amazing to me,” she continued. “I’m very humble and grateful to the people that nominated me and voted for me, and I’m also very thankful for all the people on my journey.”
When it gets down to it, humility is at the base of Prevost’s accolades and honors. If being named one of the most prominent figures in Montana female sports history does not make her get a superiority complex over others, none of these accomplishments will either:
Prevost was the best player on Sidney’s first-ever girls basketball team in 1973, a year after the Montana High School Association sanctioned the sport. She scored more than 21 points per game that season, according to MontanaSports.com.
She continued her career at Eastern Montana College (now Montana State University Billings), where she scored more than 1,500 points and was an All-American. After that, she played in the Women’s Professional Basketball League (WBL), considered the precursor to today’s Women’s National Basketball Association, for two seasons (1978–80).
On top of that, she, along with 100 other former WBL players, were inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018 as part of the WBL’s induction for its contributions to the future of the sport.
But all of that started in Sidney and ended in Sidney, and while she recognizes her accomplishments and says ‘wow’ about them sometimes, she could not be more humble.
“It’s an honor, and it’s also, I think, a little bit of a responsibility to make sure that you honor and support those women in particular and girls that are trying to become, whether it’s becoming a good basketball player or whatever their goals are in life, you know that we as trail blazers, we have been able to see all the things that have to take place in order to get there. And so now, I hope that these girls in this generation realize how fortunate they are to have so many of the building blocks in place for them,” Prevost said.
After her playing career, she had one goal in mind.
“It’s interesting because I came back (to Sidney), and I didn’t mean to stay here, I ended up staying here and teaching and coaching. I always felt I was so fortunate here in my lifetime, I try to give back, play it forward, and that was an important part of my coaching: To give the girls that I coached the best possible situation to succeed not just as basketball players, but as people,” Prevost said.
All the accolades are just part of who Prevost is, she said, and that is important for people to know. It is more important, though, for her to be a good example for those she meets.
This helping attitude led Prevost to a 33-year stint as a teacher and coach for the Sidney School District, a perfect place to help others grow and learn.
Prevost had a journey that athletes today aspire to have and look up to: She was a standout player in high school, an All-American in college and played in a professional league.
Years later, she and her competitors are called pioneers and trailblazers for their sport, and the league they played in will forever be immortalized in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
The small-town girl reached big-time heights in her career. You can remember her as someone who assisted her teammates and players on the court, but she would probably like it if you remember her for the assists she dropped to those around her just as much.