After a great high school career for Sidney High School, Matt Dey worked his way to being a leader at the collegiate level.
At Dickinson State University, he was a captain during his senior season, and his skill on the field showed.
Dey, a senior at DSU, was named a First-Team All-Conference player on offense for the North Star Athletic Association, and he was also named a First Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.
Dey took some time to talk about what the accomplishments mean to him, and his answers are below.
Q: When you look at your career, being a great lineman and being a captain in high school and college, how does it make you feel knowing you had a successful career like that?
A: In all honesty, being a captain, it’s kind of humbling. You kind of know, when you get older, that you’re there to lead the guys… getting the opportunity as a senior in high school kind of prepared me to just walk in, and it gave me that understanding of what I needed to do once I became one here.
It’s straight humbling. It’s crazy to even think that, like in high school when I played, I think it was 56 or 57 guys, and even in college, we had over 105, 106 guys saying, ‘Hey, we want this guy to be one of our main leaders.’ That’s crazy.
Q: There’s a handful of Sidney players who got some level of All-Conference recognition, so what does it mean to see Sidney well represented at the next level?
A: It’s crazy because when you grow up you kind of know how good everyone is, like all the guys playing for DSU right now that weren’t redshirts, all of us played together growing up from little league football. We were on that first tackle football team, fifth and sixth grade if I remember right, or fourth and fifth something like that, we were on that first team, and we all kind of grew up together, played together.
A lot of those guys, I went to high school with their brothers, with their sisters, I’ve been around their families too, especially those younger guys. It’s pretty neat. Every single Sidney guy that played, that’s on that roster, everyone contributed in one way or another.
Q: Looking at your First-Team honor and your All-American selection, you mentioned it was humbling being a captain, but to see your name up there with those awards, what was your reaction?
A: It’s crazy because you don’t set out to play football for the recognition, you play to win games and be the best player you can be and stuff, but it’s still humbling. You just think, ‘Hey I was one of, I think it’s 25 guys who get First Team, one of two of us from this season’s team that got it, was fortunate enough to get second team last year so one of three of us that got it’, that stuff’s nuts to me.
Yeah I got First Team, but I hate it because I’d love it if I got to share it with Tyger Frye, our receiver, that’s where I’m mad about, I was really mad about that. I’m humbled and everything, but that kid’s a hell of a football player.
Q: What’s it like knowing that your college career is done now, and what are your plans for the future?
A: I don’t know if it’s cliche, it went really fast. You know when you’re an eighth grader or a freshman in high school and all the upperclassmen walk up to you and go, ‘Yeah it goes fast,’ and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah it goes fast,’ then it goes fast. Same thing you walk in (to college) and you have the upperclassmen saying, ‘It goes fast, take advantage of this.’
To be honest, I’ve grown to love these guys just like I loved the guys back in high school, and it’s just nuts to think I don’t get to suit up with them anymore and wear that Bluehawks grey, white and blue and go out and play ball. It’s also bittersweet because I’m looking forward to the future because I want to go to grad school for physical therapy.
Being the captain that he was, Dey praised what his fellow Sidney teammates, Jace Johnson, Alec Lovegren and Dawson McGlothlin, have done at DSU too and the All-Conference honors they got.