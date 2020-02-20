A total of 20 teams — 10 boys squads and 10 girls teams — got together, starting on Monday, Feb. 17, to compete in the District 2C Basketball Tournament at Sidney High School. Results from each game throughout the week have been posted to the Sidney Herald Facebook page. Final results from the semi-final games on Friday and the championship games on Saturday, Feb. 22 will appear in Wednesday’s, Feb. 26 newspaper.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout