VFW Post 12112 is pleased to announce that Frank DiFonzo has been selected to coach the Air Force team at the 8th Annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic to be held Friday, August 6th and Saturday, August 7th in Belgrade.
The Air Force team this year will be playing in honor of Colonel Dean Pogreba of Three Forks.
Pogreba, a highly decorated Air Force pilot that served in Korea and Vietnam, went missing when his F-105 was shot down near the village of Hoa Lac, Vietnam after encountering heavy anti-aircraft artillery fire.