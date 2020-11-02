The Class C Eastern Divisional Tournament is upon us, and with that, now is a goods time to look back and see where the team sat after the regular season.
The top seeds in the district tournament, Plentywood, Froid/Medicine Lake, North Country (Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale) and Fairview all advanced to the divisional round, but Savage and Scobey did not.
Richey-Lambert, who was seventh in the standings, defeated both teams to take the fifth and final spot to advance.
The competitiveness between the top seven teams speaks to how full of talent this district is.
The five advancing teams have been great all year and have faced some adversity, so they will all be tough opponents in the divisional.