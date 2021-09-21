Fans have been treated to some great volleyball games already this season, and with such close, competitive games, the standings for District 1C volleyball bring about some interesting points to look at.
This season should be a great one for the teams in the district, as they have looked good so far and have a lot of season left to still get better.
To start, here’s a look at the standings in the district, as of Monday, September 20. Some teams may have the same record and may not technically be ahead of one another in some cases, but it gives you an idea of where everyone is. Each team’s conference record is also listed.
Standings
- Plentywood- 4-0
- Culbertson- 4-0
- Fairview- 4-1
- Froid/Medicine Lake- 3-1
- Scobey- 3-1
- Richey-Lambert- 3-2
- North Country- 2-1
- Savage- 2-2
- MonDak- 2-2
- Bainville- 1-3
- Lustre- 0-3
- Nashua- 0-4
- Frazer- 0-6
One thing to keep in mind is the super-district aspect of District 1C, with more teams filling spots in the district this year. Since that is the case, 10 teams will be able to compete in the district tournament this year, which is more than last season.
What is going to make the race for the postseason, and the postseason itself, interesting is how competitive and open the district is.
It’s something that some coaches have talked about is they’re excited to see how the season goes and where teams end up because the field is up for grabs, in a sense.
Plentywood is the returning favorite from last year, bringing back most of their starters and best players, but after that, the rest of the field can stack up pretty evenly.
Culbertson and Fairview have both jumped out to great starts with four wins each, and in the middle of the pack, some extremely close games have been played already.
On September 17, for example, Savage and Richey-Lambert went four sets, but each set was decided by four points or fewer (three sets decided by two points).
Savage also took a set against Froid/Medicine Lake and played well against the Lady Redhawks, and Richey-Lambert lost a five-set thriller to Scobey a few weeks ago.
The best part is, some more of these great matchups are still coming our way.
On Thursday, September 23 and Saturday, September 25, Fairview is playing Richey-Lambert and North Country at home, and on September 30, Fairview hosts Plentywood. That will be a good stretch of games for the Lady Warriors to show what they’re capable of.
After facing Fairview on Thursday, the Lady Fusion then face Froid/Medicine Lake on the road on Friday, September 24, which will be a good pair of games to test where they are.
Savage faces both undefeated teams this week: On Thursday, the Lady Warriors will hit the road to face Culbertson, and on Saturday, Savage will face Plentywood on the road.
This week alone will help give even more insight as to how comp[titive the district is this year and where teams will stack up once the postseason arrives, so get ready for the great action coming our way.