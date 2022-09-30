District 1C Volleyball Standings Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save E-MAIL SCORES to twilson@bainvilleschool.k12.mt.us or FAX 406.769.3291Team Conference OverallNorth Country 7-0 8-0Froid/Lake 6-0 6-0Culbertson 6-1 6-1Savage 5-2 7-2Fairview 5-2 6-2Plentywood 4-3 6-3Scobey 4-3 4-3MonDak 3-3 3-4Bainville 3-4 4-5R&L 2-5 2-6Nashua 2-5 2-6Lustre 1-5 2-5Brockton 1-8 1-8Frazer 0-8 0-8Scores Not reported:Lustre @ GlasgowScobey @ PoplarWIN OR LOSE EACH HOME VOLLEYBALL COACH IS TO UPLOAD SCORES TO 406mtsports.com. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Volleyball Standing Sport Scores E-mail District Lustre Poplar Load comments Most Popular Independence of the Judiciary key to upcoming Supreme Court race Hit-and-run injures pedestrian The gospel — and the GOP — according to J.D. Hall Get a piece of the wall and become part of Sidney history Richland County gets more AmeriCorps funding Sidney-Richland Regional Airport to get $4.414 million Sidney plans a big homecoming week Uvalde sparks new training exercise for area law enforcement, emergency services Maturing housing markets in the Bakken have created some new opportunities The divergent energy visions of Montana’s U.S. House candidates Your Social Connection