The Class C eastern Divisional Tournament for volleyball is here, so now is as good a time as any to look at how the teams in District 2C did in the regular season, to see how they got here.
Only the top three teams in the district, decided by the district tournament, advanced to the divisional round, and those teams were Circle, Jordan and Broadus.
As it happens, those three teams were the top teams in the regular season as well, but things were a little different in the district tournament.
Circle finished as the best team in the season, but Broadus defeated Circle in the tournament, leaving Circle in third place.
Broadus then went on to beat Jordan in two matches to win the district championship, leaving Jordan to finish in second, like they did in the regular season.
Broadus made a nice jump, going from third in the regular season to first in the district tournament.
All three advanced to the divisional round and will face off again the best teams that District 1C have to offer starting Thursday.