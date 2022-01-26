Only a few weeks remain for the regular season of District 2C basketball, as the last games before the district tournament will take place on February 12.
The battles between the 2C teams have been great so far this season, and with the most important games yet to come, every game from here on out should be just as good, if not better.
Some teams have cemented themselves at the top of the district, but for others, these last few weeks may be the difference in their final spot in the standings. Each team has roughly seven games remaining.
With the season winding down for the basketball teams, here’s a look at the standings for District 2C boy’s and girl’s basketball teams. Many teams are very close in the standings so far, so how teams play down the stretch could determine the all-important tournament seeding.
For the most part, the standings are in order of how teams would be ranked for the postseason.
Boy’s Standings
- Froid/Medicine Lake- 3-0 conference, 12-0 overall
- Plentywood- 2-0 conference, 8-3 overall
- Fairview- 3-1 conference, 10-1 overall
- Savage- 3-1 conference, 5-7 overall
- Richey-Lambert- 3-1 conference, 8-4 overall
- MonDak- 1-2 conference, 3-8 overall
- Bainville- 1-2 conference, 6-5 overall
- Circle- 1-3 conference, 4-8 overall
- Culbertson- 0-3 conference, 2-9 overall
- Brockton- 0-4 conference, 1-10 overall
Girl’s Standings
- Culbertson- 3-0 conference, 10-1 overall
- Froid/Medicine Lake- 3-0 conference, 9-3 overall
- Plentywood- 2-0 conference, 10-1 overall
- MonDak- 1-1 conference, 7-2 overall
- Bainville- 1-2 conference, 4-7 overall
- Circle- 1-2 conference, 7-4 overall
- Richey-Lambert- 1-2 conference, 4-7 overall
- Savage- 1-2 conference, 3-8 overall
- Brockton- 0-1 conference, 0-8 overall
- Fairview- 0-4 conference, 1-10 overall
In both the boy’s and girl’s standings, the local teams, Savage, Fairview and Richey-Lambert, are all pretty close together in the very competitive district.
Each of these teams, along with every other team in the district, have all seen each other at least once already, so there won’t be any surprises going forward.
Seven games can prove quite a bit, so these standings are by no means finalized yet. Just after the halfway point of the season, this is where the teams currently stand.
Based on the regular season games so far, though, the postseason should be another good one.
The District 2C Tournament will start on February 14 and go through February 19 in Sidney. The Eastern C Divisional will also be held in Sidney, lasting from February 23 to February 26.