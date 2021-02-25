Only three of the local 2C basketball teams were able to advance to the Divisional (Savage girls, Fairview and Richey-Lambert boys), but multiple players from each team got some extra recognition.
The all-tournament teams were announced, and these three teams were well-represented in the list of winners.
Starting with the boy's teams, Kanyon Taylor grabbed some of the highest recognition, joining four other players (from different teams) as one of the First Team players.
Taylor can do it all on the court: He can score at all levels, he can play defense and can dribble and pass great.
Joining the First Team for defense is his teammate Brady Buxbaum. Buxbaum has taken his talents on defense on the football field to the basketball court and is a lockdown defender. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions as well.
Paul Hardy is the final Fairview player recognized, getting an Honorable Mention. Hardy can guard well defensively, and offensively, he was scoring in double figures throughout the tournament, scoring inside and out.
Next up on the boy's side is two leaders for the Richey-Lambert Fusion, Caleb Senner and Grady Gonsioroski.
Both players were awarded spots on the Second Team overall, and Gonsioroski also earned a spot on the Second Team defense.
Senner and Gonsioroski were both some of the leading scorers throughout the tournament for the Fusion, en route to securing a spot in the Divisional.
Gonsioroski can score all over the half-court and plays well under pressure, protecting the ball well. Senner played great offensively and defensively and did everything he could to keep the Fusion in the game during a loss to Fairview.
Heading to the girl's side of things, that leaves three Savage players who received some recognition in the tournament awards.
Teah Conradsen, Brooke Reuter and Taryn Hagler all received Honorable Mentions for their overall play, and Reuter also was named to the Second Team defense.
Conradsen is a good player offensively and defensively, and she always helps the team when she's on the court.
Reuter stepped up in a big way in the tournament, scoring well and playing solid defense. In the win against Culbertson, which decided who would advance to the Divisional, she played great defense against one of Culbertson's leading scorers.
Hagler also stepped up in a big way, leading the team in scoring in both must-win games in the tournament, averaging 10.3 points per game overall in the tournament.
Below is a full list of all the players who earned tournament recognition, broken down by what they received.
Girls’ 1st Team:
Liv Wangerin-MVP (Plentywood)
Emma Brensdahl (Plentywood)
Sidney Dethman (Froid/Lake)
Dasani Nesbit (Froid/Lake)
Elizabeth Field (Mondak)
Ashtyn Curtiss (Plentywood)
Girls’ 1st Team Defense:
Sydney Dethman (Froid/Lake)
Shayla Fawcett (Plentywood)
Liv Wangerin (Plentywood)
Elizabeth Field (Mondak)
Kiarra Brunelle (Mondak)
Girls’ 2nd Team:
Ryann Moline (Circle)
Folvag (Mondak)
Kiarra Brunelle (Mondak)
Makenna Hauge (Culbertson)
Megan Granbois (Culbertson)
Girls’ 2nd Team Defense:
Brooke Reuter (Savage)
Dasani Nesbitt (Froid/Lake)
Brynn Folvag (Mondak)
Ashtyn Curtiss (Plentywood)
Sierra Nagle (Circle)
Honorable Mention
Alexis Moline (Circle)
Shayla Fawcett (Plentywood)
Teah Conradson (Savage)
Brooke Reuter (Savage)
Taryn Hagler (Savage)
Boys’ 1st Team:
Javon Nesbit-MVP (Froid/Lake)
Colt Miller (Froid/Lake)
Darian Holecek (Mondak)
Mason Dethman (Froid/Lake)
Kanyon Taylor (Fairview)
Boys’ 1st Team Defense:
Keegan Nelson (Mondak)
Mason Dethman (Froid/Lake)
Brady Buxbaun (Fairview)
Bode Miller (Froid/Lake)
Javon Nesbit (Froid/Lake)
Boys’ 2nd Team:
Reese Wirtz (Plentywood)
Caleb Senner (Richey/Lambert)
Keegan Nelson (Mondak)
Grady Gonsioroski (Richey/Lambert)
Bode Miller (Froid/Lake)
Boys’ 2nd Team Defense:
Reese Wirtz (Plentywood)
Erik Field (Mondak)
Colt Miller (Froid/Lake)
Grady Gonsioroski (Richey/Lambert)
Aidan Harbin (Mondak)
Honorable Mention:
Paul Hardy (Fairview)
Kaden Hansen (Bainville)
Beau Beery (Circle)
Cayden Trupe (Plentywood)
Jesse Strickland (Bainville)