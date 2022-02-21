The District 2C tournament wrapped up on Saturday, Feb. 19. Guaranteed placings so far have determined that for the boys side. The Froid/Medicine Lake Redhawks earned first place, the Fairview Warriors took second place, Bainville Bulldogs finished in third place and the Richey/Lambert Fusion earned fourth place.
In the girls tournament, the Plentywood Wildcats won first place, the Mondak Thunder took second place, the Culbertson Cowgirls finished in third place, and the Froid/Medicine Lake Redhawks took fourth place.
All of these teams will advance onto the Divisional tournament in Sidney next week.
Here is a recap of the games for the boys.
The Circle Wildcats over the Mondak Thunder, 39-35. This game eliminated the Thunder.
Scoring for the Wildcats: Beau Beery (15), Jace Curtiss (13), Seth Dyk (4), Donovan Gibbs (3), Chance Beley (2) and Arley Idland (2).
Contributing to the scoreboard for the Thunder: Erik Field (12), Carson Solberg (10), Coel Gebhardt (6), Thomas Arnson (3), Ledger Pulvermacher (2) and Graham Wright (2).
The Bainville Bulldogs over the Savage Warriors, 58-48. This game eliminated the Warriors.
Bainville: Charles Butikofer (16), Ayden Knudsen (12), Jesse Strickland (12), Braeden Romo (12) and Samuel Butikofer (6).
Savage: Caesn Erickson (24), Sterling Thiel (10), Zane Pilgeram (6), Cade Tombre (6) and Hunter Sanders (2).
The Froid/Medicine Lake Redhawks over the Richey/Lambert Fusion, 72-20.
Redhawks: Brett Stentoff (12), Tyler Wivhoilm (12), Mason Dethman (10), Javonne Nesbit (9), Patton Bighorn (9), Bode Miller (8), Connor Huft (3), Caden Kelm (3), Nate Stentoff (2), Max Engleke (2) and Austin Hobbs (2).
Fusion: Nick Engesser (6), Joshua Sponheim (4), Brett Mullin (3), Ryan Eggert (3), Grady Gonsioroski (2) and Tiegen Cundiff (2).
The Fairview Warriors over the Plentywood Wildcats, 46-39.
Fairview: Kanyon Taylor (17), Hunter Sharbono (14), Jeff Tjelde (10) and Tyler Loan (5).
Plentywood: Reese Wirtz (16), Caydon Trupe (11), Noah Murray (6), Easton Tommerup (2), Cameron Brusven (2) and Connor Howard (2).
The R/L Fusion over the Circle Wildcats, 44-36.This game earned the Fusion fourth place and will advance to the Divisional Tournament.
Fusion: Sponheim (20), Gonsioroski (16), Mullin (6) and Cundiff (2).
Wildcats: Beery (16), Idland (9), Beley (6), Curtiss (3) and Gibbs (2).
The Bainville Bulldogs over Plentywood Wildcats, 59-53. This game secured Bainville’s ticket to the Divisional Tournament, earning them third place, where they haven’t played since 1997.
Bainville: Strickland (28), Knudsen (15), Samuel Butikofer (8), Charles Butikofer (5) and Braeden Romo (3).
The game results for the girls side of the bracket are as follows.
The Circle Wildcats over the R/L Fusion, 49-42. This game eliminated the Fusion.
Circle: Alexis Moline (19), Sierra Nagle (8), Grace Gackle (7), Jalyn Curtiss (5), Kayli Haynie (4) and Kambrie Kountz (4).
Fusion: Jaylyn Klempel (17), ShaeLyn Williams (15), Brie Mullin (8) and Kiera Rains (2).
The Savage Warriors defeated the Bainville Bulldogs, 47-46. This game eliminated the Bulldogs.
Savage: Teah Conradsen (19), Cambry Conradsen (9), Brooke Reuter (7), Karley McPherson (7) and Taylor Conradsen (5).
Bainville: Elsie Wilson (12), Kaitlyn Adkins (10), Hailey Berwick (9), Lakyn Rabbe (8), Kendra Romo (4), Brecklyn Pippenger (2) and Miah Pippenger (1).
The Froid/Medicine Lake Redhawks over the Plentywood Wildcats, 57-15. This game advanced the Redhawks to the Championship game.
Redhawks: Dassani Nesbit (6), Mara Salvevold (4), Caroline Christofferson (3) and Sadie Ullmer (2).
Wildcats: Emma Brensdal (17), Liv Wangerin (11), Ashtyn Curtiss (8), Mallory Tommerup (7), Paityn Curtiss (5), Annie Kaul (4), Shayla Fawcett (4) and Dorinda Borntrager (1).
The Mondak Thunder over the Culbertson Cowgirls, 49-35. This game advanced the Thunder to the Championship game.
Thunder: Elizabeth Field (27), Emma Smart (9), Katelyn Folvag (6), Kierra Brunelle (5) and Erika Christian (2).
Cowgirls: Megan Granbois (19), Destiny Thompson (10), Makena Hauge (5) and Alicyn Ator (1).
The Froid/Medicine Lake Redhawks defeated the Circle Wildcats, 47-40. This game earned the Redhawks fourth place and a ticket to the Divisional tournament.
Redhawks: Christofferson (18), Nesbit (14), Davidson (6), Salvevold (4), Meg Ator (3) and Brooklyn Nordwick (2).
Circle: Haynie (12), Nagle (12), Moline (8), Curtiss (5), Tina Hogan (2) and Gackle (1).
The Culbertson Cowgirls over the Savage Warriors, 33-16. This game punched Culbertson’s ticket to the Divisional tournament.
Cowgirls: Hauge (12), Thompson (12), Granbois (4), Perla Burciaga (3) and Ayden Ator (2).
Warriors: Teah Conradsen (10), Taylor Conradsen (3), Nycole Prince (2) and Reuter (2).
The championship game took place between the Mondak Thunder and the Plentywood Wildcats. The Wildcats took control of the scoreboard, winning 58-41 and earning them first place in the tournament, as well as the title of Conference Champions. The Thunder received a second place trophy and will play in the divisional tournament.
Scoring for the Wildcats: Curtiss (17), Wangerin (16), Brensdal (13), Fawcett (6) and Kaul (6).
Contributing to the scoreboard for the Thunder: Christian (17), Smart (11), Field (5), Stewert (4) and Brunelle (4).