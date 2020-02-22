The MonDak Thunders girls basketball team came into this tournament with a 17-1 overall record and 9-0 in the conference. In the semi-final game of the District 2C Basketball Tournament against the Fairview Lady Warriors, they didn’t allow the burden of being the heavy favorite go by the wayside, defeating Fairview 17–51.
Fairview didn’t score in the first quarter. At the end of the first, MonDak had a 0–15 advantage. The Warriors didn’t get on the scoreboard until the 7:05 mark in the second quarter, when junior Montana Zevenbergen got one of two free-throws to fall.
MonDak held a 1–23 lead before the Warriors found themselves back on the scoreboard with a two-pointer from Zevenbergen once again. With 26 seconds remaining in the half, senior Macy Seadeek also found a bucket, giving them a total of five points in the first half, down 5–25.
Even though the Lady Warriors were outscored 5–18 in the third quarter, the half as a whole went much better than the first. The Lady Warriors added 12 more points in the second half.
In total, Fairview shot 15.8 percent from the field, while MonDak shot 42 percent.
There wasn’t a whole lot of scoring for the Lady Warriors, but Zevenbergen tallied for six of the 17 total points. Eighth-grader Emily Johnson finished with five, all coming in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Seadeek had four and senior Ally Young had two.
6’0 senior Jenna Rust led her MonDak Thunder teammates with 16 points. However, she was not the only one in double figures, as freshman Kiarra Brunelle had 13 and sophomore Elizabeth Field had 10. Senior Samantha Ledahl finished with six points, freshman Emma Smart had four and junior Brynn Folvag added two-points to the 51-point total.
Fairview Lady Warriors take down R&L Fusion on final day of tournament
After only coming away with a total of 17 points in their loss to the MonDak Thunder the previous night, the Lady Warriors bounced back, defeating the R&L Fusion 41–30.
Offense was an issue for the Lady Warriors in the game against MonDak. R&L got out to a quick 0–6 lead, forcing Fairview to call a timeout with 4:43 left in the first quarter. It looked as if the offense still hadn’t found their groove. But that timeout called by Fairview Head Coach Katie Hurley seemed to rejuvenate the Lady Warriors.
Coming out of the timeout, junior Montana Zevenbergen got the first two points by way of free-throws. She was followed up with a two-pointer by sophomore Tiegan Taylor. R&L senior Courtney Herman stopped the mini-run by the Lady Warriors with a two-pointer, giving her six points midway through the first quarter.
While the run may have been halted, the Lady Warriors were now within striking distance, only down 12–13 at the end of the first.
Zevenbergen had the first four points for either team in the second quarter, giving Fairview their first lead of the game at 15–13.
From that point, the lead was never relinquished.
In the second half, a two-point lead of 21–19 that the Lady Warriors held at the end of the first half was built upon in the final two quarters. There wasn’t much scoring in the third quarter for either team. Fairview scored six and R&L scored three.
What was a two-point lead for the Lady Warriors was now six.
Senior Macy Seadeek got a three-pointer to fall, the first points of the fourth quarter at the 7:17 mark. Fairview outscored R&L 10–4 in the final quarter, 16–7 in the second half, giving them a 12-point victory and ultimately earning them a fourth-place finish with a spot in the divisional rounds next week in Glasgow.
Zevenbergen led the Lady Warriors with 12-points, sophomore Megan Asbeck had nine while Taylor and Seadeek each finished with eight. Junior Jayden Gackle had four points.
Herman led her Fusion teammates with 13 points. The scoring leader for the Fusion throughout the tournament, sophomore Jaylen Klempel, finished with five. Junior Isabelle Fatzinger had four.
Senior Alyssa Hill and the hero from R&L’s previous game against the Circle Lady Wildcats, sophomore Shawna Eggert, each had two points.