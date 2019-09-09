Week one-two results — conference matches
Froid/Lake defeated Bainville 25-20 25-22 25-20
MonDak defeated Lustre 25-16 25-12 25-8
Culbertson defeated Bainville 26-24 25-15 18-25 22-25 15-11
R&L defeated Savage 25-18 20-25 25-23 25-21
Plentywood defeated Froid/Lake 25-19 25-21 21-25 25-6
Glasgow JV defeated Lustre 25-22 25-16 23-25 21-25 15-3
R&L defeated Circle 25-22 29-27 26-28 25-14
Plentywood defeated Lustre 25-9 25-23 25-8
R&L defeated Nashua/Opheim 25-10 25-14 25-9
Wolf Point defeated Scobey 17-25 25-21 8-25 25-21 15-10
Weekly Standings
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
PLENTYWOOD 1-0 2-0
R&L 1-0 2-0
CULBERTSON 1-0 1-0
MONDAK 1-0 1-0
FAIRVIEW 0-0 0-0
NORTH COUNTRY 0-0 0-0
SCOBEY 0-0 0-1
SAVAGE 0-1 0-1
FROID/LAKE 0-1 1-1
BAINVILLE 0-1 0-2
NASHUA/OPHEIM 0-1 0-1
LUSTRE 0-2 0-3
Week three action
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Wolf Point JV @ Lustre
Wibaux @ Savage
North Country @ Malta
Thursday, Sept. 12
Plentywood @ Scobey
MonDak @ Savage
Fairview @ Froid/Lake Froid/Lake I
Friday, Sept. 13
Bainville @ North Country~Saco
Culbertson @ Nashua-Opheim
Roy/Winifred @ R&L
Saturday, Sept. 14
Wolf Point @ North Country
Scobey Invite: Bainville, Lustre, Savage, Scobey
nvite: Culbertson Froid/Lake, MonDak, Plentywood, R&L