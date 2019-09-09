Week one-two results — conference matches

Froid/Lake defeated Bainville 25-20 25-22 25-20

MonDak defeated Lustre 25-16 25-12 25-8

Culbertson defeated Bainville 26-24 25-15 18-25 22-25 15-11

R&L defeated Savage 25-18 20-25 25-23 25-21

Plentywood defeated Froid/Lake 25-19 25-21 21-25 25-6

Glasgow JV defeated Lustre 25-22 25-16 23-25 21-25 15-3

R&L defeated Circle 25-22 29-27 26-28 25-14

Plentywood defeated Lustre 25-9 25-23 25-8

R&L defeated Nashua/Opheim 25-10 25-14 25-9

Wolf Point defeated Scobey 17-25 25-21 8-25 25-21 15-10

Weekly Standings

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL

PLENTYWOOD 1-0 2-0

R&L 1-0 2-0

CULBERTSON 1-0 1-0

MONDAK 1-0 1-0

FAIRVIEW 0-0 0-0

NORTH COUNTRY 0-0 0-0

SCOBEY 0-0 0-1

SAVAGE 0-1 0-1

FROID/LAKE 0-1 1-1

BAINVILLE 0-1 0-2

NASHUA/OPHEIM 0-1 0-1

LUSTRE 0-2 0-3

Week three action

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Wolf Point JV @ Lustre

Wibaux @ Savage

North Country @ Malta

Thursday, Sept. 12

Plentywood @ Scobey

MonDak @ Savage

Fairview @ Froid/Lake Froid/Lake I

Friday, Sept. 13

Bainville @ North Country~Saco

Culbertson @ Nashua-Opheim

Roy/Winifred @ R&L

Saturday, Sept. 14

Wolf Point @ North Country

Scobey Invite: Bainville, Lustre, Savage, Scobey

nvite: Culbertson Froid/Lake, MonDak, Plentywood, R&L

