Week five results
Fairview defeated Culbertson 25-15 25-15 25-11
North Country defeated Malta 25-23 25-23 22-25 28-26
Fairview defeated Circle 21-25 25-21 25-13 25-23
Plentywood defeated Bainville 25-12 25-4 25-8
Savage defeated Culbertson 25-21 25-20 25-23
MonDak defeated Poplar 25-14 25-27 25-12 25-12
North Country defeated Harlem 25-22 25-21 21-25 25-21
Plentywood defeated Culbertson 25-10 25-17 25-17
Scobey defeated R&L 20-25 25-16 21-25 25-19 15-3
Richey-Lambert defeated Bainville 25-12 25-7 25-9
Froid/Lake defeated Lustre 25-9 25-14 25-22
North Country defeated Culbertson 26-24 21-25 20-25 25-19 15-13
Savage defeated Lustre 25-15 25-14 29-27
Froid/Lake defeated Scobey 8-25 25-13 25-13 25-27 15-13
Weekly standings
Team/conference/overall
MonDak 5-0 6-0
Fairview 4-0 6-0
Plentywood 6-1 6-1
Froid/Lake 4-2 5-3
Scobey 4-2 5-3
Richey-Lambert 4-2 5-4
North Country 3-3 6-3
Savage 2-3 3-4
Culbertson 2-4 2-5
Nashua/Opheim 0-5 0-5
Bainville 0-6 0-7
Lustre 0-6 1-7
This week’s action
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Fairview @ Scobey
Lustre @ Wolf Point (junior varsity)
Malta @ North Country
Thursday, Oct. 3
Bainville @ Fairview
Froid/Lake @ Savage
Nashua/Opheim @ Plentywood
Scobey @ Lustre
Friday, Oct. 4
Culbertson @ Lustre
Fairview @ MonDak
North Country @ R&L
Saturday, Oct. 5
R&L Invite: Bainville, Culbertson, R&L, Savage
Plentywood Invite: Froid/Lake, Lustre, MonDak, Nashua/Opheim, North Country, Plentywood, Scobey