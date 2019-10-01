Week five results               

Fairview defeated Culbertson 25-15 25-15 25-11

North Country defeated Malta 25-23 25-23 22-25 28-26

Fairview defeated Circle 21-25 25-21 25-13 25-23

Plentywood defeated Bainville 25-12 25-4 25-8

Savage defeated Culbertson 25-21 25-20 25-23

MonDak defeated Poplar 25-14 25-27 25-12 25-12

North Country defeated Harlem  25-22 25-21 21-25 25-21

Plentywood defeated Culbertson 25-10 25-17 25-17

Scobey defeated R&L 20-25 25-16 21-25 25-19 15-3

Richey-Lambert defeated Bainville 25-12 25-7 25-9

Froid/Lake defeated Lustre 25-9 25-14 25-22

North Country defeated Culbertson 26-24 21-25 20-25 25-19 15-13

Savage defeated Lustre 25-15 25-14 29-27

Froid/Lake defeated Scobey 8-25 25-13 25-13 25-27 15-13                       

Weekly standings

Team/conference/overall

MonDak 5-0 6-0

Fairview  4-0 6-0

Plentywood 6-1 6-1

Froid/Lake 4-2 5-3

Scobey 4-2 5-3

Richey-Lambert 4-2 5-4

North Country 3-3 6-3

Savage 2-3 3-4

Culbertson 2-4 2-5

Nashua/Opheim 0-5 0-5

Bainville 0-6 0-7

Lustre 0-6 1-7

This week’s action        

Tuesday, Oct. 1                                                  

Fairview @ Scobey

Lustre @ Wolf Point (junior varsity)

Malta @ North Country                                                

Thursday, Oct. 3                                            

Bainville @ Fairview

Froid/Lake @ Savage 

Nashua/Opheim @ Plentywood                                                                     

Scobey @ Lustre

Friday, Oct. 4

Culbertson @ Lustre

Fairview @ MonDak

North Country @ R&L

Saturday, Oct. 5

R&L Invite: Bainville, Culbertson, R&L, Savage

Plentywood Invite: Froid/Lake, Lustre, MonDak, Nashua/Opheim, North Country, Plentywood, Scobey

