The Eastern Class C Divisional Tournament for volleyball is here, and eight teams will be hashing it out to see who advances to the next round of this 2020 volleyball postseason.
Five teams from District 1C and three teams from District 2C are playing against each other, and they represent the best-of-the best in the area.
All have been great this season, but now every single point matters more because too many losses means a team will have no more season left to play.
With that said, here is how every team in the Divisional Tournament got to this point to be playing in Sidney and Fairview.
Plentywood
Plentywood has been the most dominant Class C volleyball team in eastern Montana this year, posting an 11-0 conference (district) record and a 17-0 overall record.
Even against the other great teams in District 1C and other districts, Plentywood has been dominant all year long and is a clear favorite to win the Divisional Tournament, after winning the District 1C Tournament.
Every team plays better in the postseason and is hungry to stay alive, so Plentywood will have to maintain that dominance.
But considering how they performed this year, it is hard to see them losing.
Plentywood opens the tournament with a Thursday matchup against Richey-Lambert, and while Plentywood did defeat Richey-Lambert in the regular season in three sets, they should expect a tough game from Richey-Lambert.
Broadus
After finishing in third in the regular season standings, Broadus made a statement in the District 2C Tournament.
Broadus defeated Circle, who was undefeated in conference in the regular season, and then Broadus defeated Jordan twice for the championship.
The saying goes that once you get to the postseason, your regular season record means nothing beyond what seed you are, and Broadus proved that.
A string of wins against the top two teams in District 2C (Broadus and Jordan) should make teams even more weary of Broadus in the divisional round.
Broadus is paired against Fairview in the first round, which should be one of the better first-round matchups and games to watch.
Froid/Medicine Lake
Fortunately for Froid/Medicine Lake, they had a great season and were the second-best team in the District 1C standings.
Unfortunately for them, they had to meet Plentywood in the championship for the District 1C Tournament.
Even so, Froid/Med. Lake held its own and did pretty well against Plentywood, losing in three sets in the championship but scoring 16 points in each set.
That’s a good consistent effort to bring against the top team.
Not to mention, Froid/Med. Lake won some hard battles against good Richey-Lambert and North Country teams in the rounds leading up to the championship, so Froid/Med. Lake is battle-tested and ready for the divisional.
They will face off against Circle in the first round of the divisional, so Froid/Med. Lake has a chance to make a statement against the best regular season team from District 2C.
Jordan
Jordan had the privilege and unluckiness of being the No. 2 team after the regular season in District 2C, as well as the No. 2 team in the District 2C Tournament.
While they were consistently good throughout the regular season and the tournament, Jordan has the unpleasantness of being the runner-up twice now.
That could be some motivation to play even better now that they are in the divisional, so seeing the team’s drive in the first round will be fun to watch.
Boasting a 7-2 conference (and overall) record from the regular season, and after doing well in their district tournament, Jordan will not be a fun matchup for anyone in the divisional.
Jordan faces off against North Country in the first round, creating a contest between two teams who should be pretty evenly-matched.
North Country
Speaking of North Country, the team makes its way into the Divisional Tournament after a good third-place finish in the District 1C Tournament.
North Country defeated Fairview for third place, and while third place is not as good as first or second, taking third over a tough team like Fairview is nothing to scoff at.
North Country was dominant over the rest of the district in the regular season and lost to Froid/Med. Lake in the district semifinal only after going to a fifth set, so anyone facing North Country better be prepared.
In the regular season, North Country posted an 8-2 conference record and an overall 12-3 record, which would have made them second in District 2C only behind Circle’s undefeated conference record and nearly matching Circle’s 12-2 overall record.
North Country’s record and performances this season show how tough District 1C is, and anyone facing them will be in for a tough game.
Circle
After finishing the regular season with an undefeated conference record, Circle lost to Broadus in the district tournament and took third place.
That’s a tough fall for the team that finished the regular season No. 1, to then go to No. 3 in the first stage of the postseason.
Circle dominated the rest of its district already this season, so it doesn’t have anything to prove.
But getting some redemption and payback for the district tournament may be on the team’s mind, and so anyone meeting Circle will be meeting a good team ready to make its presence known again.
Froid/Med. Lake will not be an easy out, but a win over them would give Circle all the momentum it needs to go further.
Fairview
The Lady Warriors have lost their last two matches in a row, after falling to Plentywood and North Country in the District 1C Tournament to take fourth place, but Fairview did pretty good in both of those games against the higher-seeded teams.
After being in quarantine just a couple weeks ago, the team has had more time to rest and prepare for the divisional round now and will be scary.
Even with not being back to full form in the district tournament, Fairview looked good and secured a spot in the divisional round.
The Lady Warriors’ offense has been improving all season, and the defense is ever-ready and ever-great.
With that combination going, the Lady Warriors will be scary for any team to face, even the District 2C champion Broadus.
Richey-Lambert
The Lady Fusion arguably had the toughest road to the divisional round.
They were the No. 7 team in District 1C and had road games all throughout the District Tournament.
First, the Lady Fusion got dealt a first-round game against Froid/Med. Lake, but they played really well and took a set against Froid/Med. Lake.
In the next round, Richey-Lambert was put in a win-or-go-home situation, having to play the sixth-seeded Savage Lady Warriors on the road, the winner getting a chance to stay alive and grab the final spot to advance to the divisional.
The Lady Fusion buried Savage, and as a reward, they had to face fifth-seeded Scobey on the road with a win being the only way their season could stay alive.
And they did it.
As far as the eight teams in the divisional are concerned, Richey-Lambert may very well be able to say that they are even the most battle-tested and ready for anything. They have a dangerous attack that is on fire, and they have a defense that is playing at its best.
Richey-Lambert was dealt a bad hand with a first-round matchup against Plentywood Thursday, but at this point, there’s not much Richey-Lambert isn’t ready for.