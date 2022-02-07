The last few weeks of the regular season are here for the Sidney High School basketball teams, and they kicked off this final stretch with games against Laurel.
Laurel’s teams were able to win both the boy’s and girl’s game over Sidney on Saturday, February 5. Laurel’s boy’s team won 54-39 over Sidney, and the girl’s team defeated the Lady Eagles 71-46.
In both games, Sidney started well and wasn’t far behind, but Laurel’s teams eventually pulled away in their respective games.
Sidney’s boy’s team was able to stay close throughout the first half. Laurel held a 19-12 lead after the first quarter, and at halftime, the Eagles only trailed 34-25.
Even at the end of the third quarter, Sidney only trailed by eight points, 43-35, but the fourth was where Laurel pulled away.
In the final quarter of play, the Eagles were only able to score four points, while Laurel was able to add to its lead.
Leading the way for Sidney in the game was Chace Waters, who played well on both sides of the ball.
Waters led the Eagles with 15 points. Second in scoring for Sidney was Jerome Entz, who scored eight points.
Braylon DiFonzo added five points, and Aren Larson scored four points. Rounding out the team, Austen Taylor scored three points, Ty Lovegren scored two points and Cooper McNally scored two points.
Sidney’s girl’s team was right with Laurel throughout the first quarter, trading baskets back-and-forth, and at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Eagles only trailed 16-13.
The big quarter for Laurel was the second, where the Lady Locomotives exploded for 35 points. A big part of Laurel’s breakout quarter was its three-point shooting.
Sidney’s best quarter was the third, when the Lady Eagles scored 16 points.
Overall in the game, Taylan Hansen led Sidney with 14 points. Olivia Schoepp also scored in double figures, scoring 13 points.
Kendyl Wacha had a solid game for Sidney, scoring eight points. Leah Entz added five points, Savanna Anderson added three points, Allyson Nentwig added two points and Jenna Anderson added one point.
The last games of the season are some important ones for the Sidney teams.
On Friday, February 11, Sidney’s teams will face Fergus on the road, and on Saturday, February 12, the Eagle teams will face Custer County. The boy’s team will be home for that game, and the girl’s team will play at Miles City.
The final games of the regular season are on Friday, February 18, when Sidney takes on Dawson County on the road.
These games have the potential for seedings to be determined, so wins down the stretch will be big for Sidney’s teams.