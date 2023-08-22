COACHING 'EM UP - Eagle football coaches Carl Dynneson, (from left) Chad Quilling and Dan Coryell are just three of six coaches assisting Head Coach Roger Merritt this season. Coryell is the Offensive Coordinator. Quilling works with the defensive backs and running backs. Dynneson works with the offensive and defensive lines. Other assistants are Kevin Claussen, Jayd Rice and Ty Graves.
By Philip C. Johnson
FOOTBALL IS BACK! The Sidney Eagles hit the field Saturday for the Annual Maroon & White Scrimmage Game. The Eagles' season opener is Friday in Laurel versus the Locomotives.
IN THE ACTION - Roger Merritt, head coach of the Sidney Eagles Football Team, gets up close to the action during the Maroon and White Scrimmage Saturday at Swanson Field.
The Sidney Eagles football team wrapped up its pre-season training program Saturday with the Annual Maroon & White Scrimmage Game and is preparing this week to open the 2023 campaign on the road at 7 pm Friday in Laurel versus the Locomotives.
The Eagles have a 9-game regular season schedule ahead of them but the goal is to play 10 games - and more, Eagles Head Coach Roger Merritt said.
“Making the playoffs is the goal,” Merritt said, adding that he believes the Eagles have the linemen and running backs to get the job done.
“The strength of this team is the lines - both the offensive and defensive lines,” he said. “And we have a strong group of backs behind them.”
The offensive line returns intact and will feature five seniors, including three all-conference selections from last year: left guard Cooper McNally at 6’1’ - 235 lbs; right guard Chace Waters at 6’6" - 250 lbs; and right tackle Corben Holler at 6’4” - 250 lbs. Gavin Reese, 6’4” - 180 lbs, will play left tackle and Caleb Kleinke, 5’11”- 250 lbs, is the center.
Merritt said he plans to use four running backs, which include three seniors and a junior. Senior Kayson Radke, 6’2” - 200 lbs, will be the starting fullback. Senior Ethan Erickson, 6’ - 190 lbs, is the starting tailback. Levi Reidle, 5’10” - 170 lbs, will back-up Radke and junior Reece Graves, 5’4” - 155 lbs, will spell Erickson.
The Eagles plan to ride the running game as far as it will take them through the Eastern A Conference schedule, which will bring two new teams to Swanson Field in Sidney. The Eagles will be facing the East Helena Vigilantes - for the first time ever - on a Saturday afternoon to close out the regular season Oct. 21st. Lockwood will make its first trip to Sidney on Friday, Sept 1st for the Eagles’ home opener.
Class A Football has undergone significant change over the last few years but one thing hasn’t changed, Merritt said, and that's the competitiveness. More state titles have come from the Eastern A in the last 40 years than all the other Class A schools combined, he said. And last year was no different.
The Fergus County Golden Eagles of Lewistown are the defending Montana State Class A Champions and Merritt said Lewistown enters this season as the team to beat in Class A. The entire conference is tough, he said, adding that Billings Central and Laurel, along with Glendive, figure to challenge the Eagles for a playoff spot.