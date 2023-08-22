The Sidney Eagles football team wrapped up its pre-season training program Saturday with the Annual Maroon & White Scrimmage Game and is preparing this week to open the 2023 campaign on the road at 7 pm Friday in Laurel versus the Locomotives.

The Eagles have a 9-game regular season schedule ahead of them but the goal is to play 10 games - and more, Eagles Head Coach Roger Merritt said.



