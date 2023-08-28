McKenna Tiesen

EYE ON THE BALL - Sidney ninth-grader McKenna Tiesen hits an approach shot Friday at the Miles City Town & Country Club in the Custer County Invite.

 Philip C. Johnson

The Sidney Eagles Girls Golf Team finished second and the Boys Team finished third Friday in the Custer County Invite at the Miles City Town & Country Club.

The Sidney girls finished with two golfers in the Top 15. Ella Norby led the way for the Eagles, posting a 96, which was good for seventh place. Fellow senior Brooklyn Boyer finished 9th with a 101.



Tags

Load comments