The Sidney Eagles Girls Golf Team finished second and the Boys Team finished third Friday in the Custer County Invite at the Miles City Town & Country Club.
The Sidney girls finished with two golfers in the Top 15. Ella Norby led the way for the Eagles, posting a 96, which was good for seventh place. Fellow senior Brooklyn Boyer finished 9th with a 101.
Junior Tanner Tiesen led the way for Sidney’s boys and finished in seventh place. Tiesen, who shot an 82, was one of three Eagles in the Top 15. Sophomore Brady Collins was tied for 11th with an 84 and fellow sophomore Kalen Price was tied for 15th with a 90.
The Sidney girls had a total score of 420. The Lockwood Lions took first place with a 405. The Fergus County Golden Eagles took third with a 441.
Sidney’s boys had a total score of 349 to finish third in the seven-team field. Laurel was first with a team score of 309. Billings Central was second with a 328. Fergus took fourth place with a 360. Hardin was fifth with a 391. The host team, Custer County, finished sixth with a 408. Dawson County was seventh with a 425.
The Miles City Town & Country Club is a 9-hole course. The golfers played two 9-hole rounds with different tee boxes on the second go around.
GIRLS SCORES
Ella Norby - 48/48 - 96
Brooklyn Boyer - 50/51 - 101
Mercedes Lambe - 59/52 - 111
McKenna Tiesen - 53-59 - 112
Izzy Baisch - 58/62 - 120
BOYS SCORES
Tanner Tiesen - 42/40 - 82
Brady Collins - 41/43 - 84
Kalen Price - 46/44 - 90
Blake Johnson - 47/46 - 93
Ryder Hansen - 49/48 - 97
NEXT UP
The Eagles Varsity Golf Team will be on the road Thursday to compete against the Hardin Bulldogs at the 9-hole Forsyth Golf & Country Club.
Both the Varsity and JV squads will compete Friday at the 9-hole Cottonwood Country Club in a head-to-head matchup versus Glendive in the Dawson County Dual.