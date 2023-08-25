Competition was fierce for the Sidney Eagles at the Billings Invite Golf Tournament Monday and Tuesday as the boys’ and girls’ teams battled a large contingent of Class AA schools.

Despite being the only Class A team at an event comprising 10 other AA schools, which was played Monday at the Yegen Golf Club and Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course, the Sidney girls finished 9th in a field of 11 teams. Ella Norby led the Eagles with a two-day total of 186, finishing tied for 24th in a field of 62 girls.



