KEEP YOUR HEAD DOWN - Eagles Head Golf Coach Benji Berg observes Sidney Junior Varsity golfers at the driving range Thursday. The JV squad will be working on its short game Monday at the Billings Par 3 golf course for the Billings Central Par 3 event.
LISTEN UP - Coach Berg works with the Sidney JV team in preparation for its roadtrip to Billings Monday.
Philip C. Johnson
KEEP YOUR HEAD DOWN - Eagles Head Golf Coach Benji Berg observes Sidney Junior Varsity golfers at the driving range Thursday. The JV squad will be working on its short game Monday at the Billings Par 3 golf course for the Billings Central Par 3 event.
Competition was fierce for the Sidney Eagles at the Billings Invite Golf Tournament Monday and Tuesday as the boys’ and girls’ teams battled a large contingent of Class AA schools.
Despite being the only Class A team at an event comprising 10 other AA schools, which was played Monday at the Yegen Golf Club and Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course, the Sidney girls finished 9th in a field of 11 teams. Ella Norby led the Eagles with a two-day total of 186, finishing tied for 24th in a field of 62 girls.
The Sidney boys finished 12th against 14 teams, including 11 from the AA Classification. Brady Collins paced the Eagles with a score of 165 - an 81 on Monday at Yegen and an 84 Tuesday at Lake Hills - which put him in a tie for 26th against a total of 75 boys.
The Laurel Locomotives boys’ team defeated all comers, finishing with a team score of 581 over the two-day event. Laurel placed all four of its golfers in the Top-10, including tourney medalist Sam Norman who shot a 4-under-par 139. Billings Central, the only other Class A school at the boys event, finished 4th with 640 and placed three of its players in the Top-25. Sidney finished 12th with a 701.
On the girls’ side Billings Senior finished first with a 629. Sidney’s girls finished 9th with an 837.
Sidney Head Golf Coach Benji Berg said the two-day event at two different courses presented a variety of challenges.
The greens at Yegen Golf Club, as well as water hazards, added some strokes for the Eagles while Lake Hills had out-of-bounds in play on nearly every hole.
“The greens were definitely quick at Yegen and we struggled with that a bit,” he said. “If we got above the hole we weren’t in good shape. We talked about that and once we got going we tried to make sure we were below the cup as much as possible. There’s not a lot of out-of-bounds there, it’s all on the boundaries of the course. But there’s some ponds and little ditches that run through there. We had some hazard balls here and there.”
Scores on Tuesday at Lake Hills saw a significant increase for the majority of teams.
“Lake Hills is a longer golf course,” Berg said. “It’s tougher. It’s tighter. There is out-of-bounds on every hole out there pretty much. There is some water, but I don’t know that the water came into play for us too much. I know we had some OB balls and some hazard balls at Lake Hills.”
Berg said the strengths of both the boys’ and girls’ team is a solid contingent of returning Varsity golfers. The returning boys - junior Tanner Tiesen and sophomores Kalen Price and Brady Collins - are still young and need more experience at the divisional and state tournament level, Berg said. “They were all freshmen and sophomores last year.”,
On the girls’ side three golfers competed on last year's Varsity squad and all three competed at the 2022 State Tournament: senior Brooklyn Boyer; junior Mercedes Lamb; and senior Ella Norby. Lamb was the 2022 Eastern A Divisional Champion and hopes to defend her crown at home at the Sidney Country Club during the 2023 Eastern A Divisional Tournament September 22. Sidney will also host the Montana Class A State Tournament, one week later, Sept 29-30.