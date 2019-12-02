Eagle Invite

Dual Schedule

Friday, Dec. 6.

7:30 a.m. – weigh ins for wrestlers not weighing in on Thursday.

8:15 a.m. – short coaches meeting (weight room)

9 a.m. – Duals Mats 1-6

10:15 a.m. – Duals Mats 1-6

11:30 a.m. – Duals Mats 1-6

12:45 p.m. – Duals Mats 1-5

Junior varsity RR Mat Six

1 p.m. – All changes final on varsity-JV brackets

2 p.m. – Duals Mats 1-5

JV RR Mat Six

3:30 p.m. – Championships A-B Pool Mats 1-4

JV RR Mat Six

4:45 p.m. – Championship C-Pool 1-3 Finish JV’s Mats 4-5-6

JV’s Finish

6 p.m. – Bracket Tournament starts

Championship side – Thru 32-16-All mats

Wrestling backside first and second round WB all six Mats

Pool Duals in Bracket Order (1 vs 2 – 3 vs 4 – 5 vs 6 – 7 vs 8)

Pool A

1. Post Falls, Idaho

2. Dickinson, North Dakota

3. Billings Senior

4. Rapid City, South Dakota

5. Bozeman

6. Columbia, Idaho

7. David City, Nebraska

8. Sidney

Pool B

1. Lake Stevens, Washington

2. Williston, North Dakota

3. Billings Skyview

4. Glasgow

5. Minot, North Dakota

6. Colstrip

7. Billings West

8. Bowman, North Dakota

Pool C

1. Miles City

2. Williston (JV), North Dakota

3. Baker

4. Hardin

5. Glendive

6. Dickinson (JV), North Dakota

7. Poplar

8. Sidney (JV)

Saturday, Dec. 7

7 a.m. – Scales open to check weight.

7:30 a.m. – Weigh-ins plus two pounds (must be present at this time).

Session One:

9 a.m. – Quarters

Round three WB

JV’s run straight through (Mats 5-6) Eight-man brackets

11:30 a.m. – Semi-Finals on two mats

Fourth round wrestle backs on two mats

2 p.m. – Consolation Quarters (five). All four mats.

3 p.m. – JV Finals – third, fourth, fifth, sixth – mats 3-4 5-6

Varsity Consolation Semis – Mats 1 – 2

Session Two:

4:30 p.m. – Varsity Finals – third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth – All four mats.

Saturday’s matches: Varsity on mats 1-4, JV on mats 5-6

Tags

Load comments