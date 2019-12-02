Eagle Invite
Dual Schedule
Friday, Dec. 6.
7:30 a.m. – weigh ins for wrestlers not weighing in on Thursday.
8:15 a.m. – short coaches meeting (weight room)
9 a.m. – Duals Mats 1-6
10:15 a.m. – Duals Mats 1-6
11:30 a.m. – Duals Mats 1-6
12:45 p.m. – Duals Mats 1-5
Junior varsity RR Mat Six
1 p.m. – All changes final on varsity-JV brackets
2 p.m. – Duals Mats 1-5
JV RR Mat Six
3:30 p.m. – Championships A-B Pool Mats 1-4
JV RR Mat Six
4:45 p.m. – Championship C-Pool 1-3 Finish JV’s Mats 4-5-6
JV’s Finish
6 p.m. – Bracket Tournament starts
Championship side – Thru 32-16-All mats
Wrestling backside first and second round WB all six Mats
Pool Duals in Bracket Order (1 vs 2 – 3 vs 4 – 5 vs 6 – 7 vs 8)
Pool A
1. Post Falls, Idaho
2. Dickinson, North Dakota
3. Billings Senior
4. Rapid City, South Dakota
5. Bozeman
6. Columbia, Idaho
7. David City, Nebraska
8. Sidney
Pool B
1. Lake Stevens, Washington
2. Williston, North Dakota
3. Billings Skyview
4. Glasgow
5. Minot, North Dakota
6. Colstrip
7. Billings West
8. Bowman, North Dakota
Pool C
1. Miles City
2. Williston (JV), North Dakota
3. Baker
4. Hardin
5. Glendive
6. Dickinson (JV), North Dakota
7. Poplar
8. Sidney (JV)
Saturday, Dec. 7
7 a.m. – Scales open to check weight.
7:30 a.m. – Weigh-ins plus two pounds (must be present at this time).
Session One:
9 a.m. – Quarters
Round three WB
JV’s run straight through (Mats 5-6) Eight-man brackets
11:30 a.m. – Semi-Finals on two mats
Fourth round wrestle backs on two mats
2 p.m. – Consolation Quarters (five). All four mats.
3 p.m. – JV Finals – third, fourth, fifth, sixth – mats 3-4 5-6
Varsity Consolation Semis – Mats 1 – 2
Session Two:
4:30 p.m. – Varsity Finals – third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth – All four mats.
Saturday’s matches: Varsity on mats 1-4, JV on mats 5-6