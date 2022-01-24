Eagle speech, drama, debate finds success at divisional By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Jan 24, 2022 Jan 24, 2022 Updated 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pictured is the Sidney speech/drama/debate team. File Photo × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sidney High School speech/drama/debate team is state bound after performing well at its Class A Divisional meet over the weekend.Sidney had a number of placers in each portion of the competition, laying the foundation for what should be a good state appearance this coming weekend.In total for Sidney, competitors placed or qualified in 15 different categories, and the entire speech, drama and debate team will be competing at state.Starting with the Speech portion of the divisional, Sidney had a pair of competitors place.In the informative speaking category, Chloe Go placed second, and in the dramatic interpretation category, Ethan Courtney placed seventh.Moving to the debate section, the Eagles also had a few competitors place in that part of the meet.In the Lincoln Douglas debate category, Gabby Juarez placed eighth, and in the public forum category, Corbin Steinbeisser and Daniel Stevens placed fifth.Sidney really showed out in the drama portion of the meet, as 11 of the team’s overall placings came here.Classical and humorous theatre have been categories that Sidney does well in all season long, and it was no different at the divisional.Markalen Watson, Kodi Schulz and Garrett Dodds placed first overall, and coming in second place were Wyatt Reid and Emma Cundiff.Dodds and Watson teamed up together again for humorous theatre, where they took second place.Also placing in humorous theatre were Cundiff and Jade Emly, who took seventh place, and Colten Dahl, Hayden Wiidanen and Kyle Pust, who qualified.In dramatic theatre, Wiidanen and Cayla Hanson teamed up and took third together, and in the pantomime category, Emly took fourth place.Cedar Hovde took eighth place in the humorous solo category, and rounding out the team in the dramatic solo category, Reid took fourth, Brooke Watson took fifth and Kaileigh LaRoche took sixth.After the success at the divisional, Sidney now has the state meet left in the season.The state meet will be held in Corvallis on Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29. 