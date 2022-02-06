Aden Graves

Aden Graves is of the Sidney wrestlers who took first in their weight class at the Eastern A Divisional.

 File Photos

The Sidney High School wrestling team is the Eastern A Divisional champion once again.

Sidney took first place at the Eastern A Divisional on Saturday, February 5 at Laurel, finishing with a team score of 243.5.

The second-place team was host Laurel, who finished with 196.5 points. Sidney’s divisional title is the 26th in program history.

Here are the overall team scores from the divisional:

  1. Sidney/Fairview- 243.5
  2. Laurel- 196.5
  3. Havre- 186.5
  4. Custer County- 177
  5. Park- 137.5
  6. Hardin- 115.5
  7. Dawson County- 103
  8. Fergus- 90
  9. Billings Central- 72
  10. Lockwood- 64

Many of the Eagles wrestlers present either won their weight class or placed. In total, 13 different Sidney wrestlers finished in the top seven of their weight class.

Starting with the 103 weight class, Gordon Knapp took second place, only losing to Elijah Nose of Laurel.

Moving up to the next class, Reece Graves took first place in the 113 weight class, continuing his strong season into the postseason.

Deegan Carranza took fourth place in the 120 weight class, losing by a close 7-4 decision to Havre’s Carson Harris in the third-place match.

Sidney took the top two spots in the 126 class; Owen Losnki placed first, and Ben Carlsen took second place.

In the 132 weight class, Kaden Wise took fourth place after losing to Gage McGillvray of Park in a close 7-4 decision.

At 145, Zander Dean took second place, only losing to Park’s Danyk Jacobsen in a close 4-2 decision in the first-place match.

Zander Burnison took first place at 152, and at 160, Aden Graves took first place. Also in the 160 weight class, Josh Salz placed seventh.

In the 170 weight class, Grady Nelson took second place, losing only to Havre’s Orion Thivierge by a 7-1 decision in the first-place match. Also at 170, Christian Lassey placed seventh.

Rounding out the Sidney squad, Jesus Gonzalez took seventh place in the 285 class.

After Sidney’s successful divisional run yet again, the Eagles now have their eyes on the state title.

The state tournament is being held in Billings on Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12.

A state championship would give the Eagles their fifth-straight title, a feat only one other team has done in Class A (Havre).

