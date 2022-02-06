Eagle wrestling brings home divisional title, 26th ever By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Feb 6, 2022 Feb 6, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Aden Graves is of the Sidney wrestlers who took first in their weight class at the Eastern A Divisional. File Photos × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? Address City State AlabamaAlaskaArizonaArkansasCaliforniaColoradoConnecticutDelawareFloridaGeorgiaHawaiiIdahoIllinoisIndianaIowaKansasKentuckyLouisianaMaineMarylandMassachusettsMichiganMinnesotaMississippiMissouriMontanaNebraskaNevadaNew HampshireNew JerseyNew MexicoNew YorkNorth CarolinaNorth DakotaOhioOklahomaOregonPennsylvaniaRhode IslandSouth CarolinaSouth DakotaTennesseeTexasUtahVermontVirginiaWashingtonWashington D.C.West VirginiaWisconsinWyomingPuerto RicoUS Virgin IslandsArmed Forces AmericasArmed Forces PacificArmed Forces EuropeNorthern Mariana IslandsMarshall IslandsAmerican SamoaFederated States of MicronesiaGuamPalauAlberta, CanadaBritish Columbia, CanadaManitoba, CanadaNew Brunswick, CanadaNewfoundland, CanadaNova Scotia, CanadaNorthwest Territories, CanadaNunavut, CanadaOntario, CanadaPrince Edward Island, CanadaQuebec, CanadaSaskatchewan, CanadaYukon Territory, Canada Zip Code Country United States of AmericaUS Virgin IslandsUnited States Minor Outlying IslandsCanadaMexico, United Mexican StatesBahamas, Commonwealth of theCuba, Republic ofDominican RepublicHaiti, Republic ofJamaicaAfghanistanAlbania, People's Socialist Republic ofAlgeria, People's Democratic Republic ofAmerican SamoaAndorra, Principality ofAngola, Republic ofAnguillaAntarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)Antigua and BarbudaArgentina, Argentine RepublicArmeniaArubaAustralia, Commonwealth ofAustria, Republic ofAzerbaijan, Republic ofBahrain, Kingdom ofBangladesh, People's Republic ofBarbadosBelarusBelgium, Kingdom ofBelizeBenin, People's Republic ofBermudaBhutan, Kingdom ofBolivia, Republic ofBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswana, Republic ofBouvet Island (Bouvetoya)Brazil, Federative Republic ofBritish Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)British Virgin IslandsBrunei DarussalamBulgaria, People's Republic ofBurkina FasoBurundi, Republic ofCambodia, Kingdom ofCameroon, United Republic ofCape Verde, Republic ofCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChad, Republic ofChile, Republic ofChina, People's Republic ofChristmas IslandCocos (Keeling) IslandsColombia, Republic ofComoros, Union of theCongo, Democratic Republic ofCongo, People's Republic ofCook IslandsCosta Rica, Republic ofCote D'Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of theCyprus, Republic ofCzech RepublicDenmark, Kingdom ofDjibouti, Republic ofDominica, Commonwealth ofEcuador, Republic ofEgypt, Arab Republic ofEl Salvador, Republic ofEquatorial Guinea, Republic ofEritreaEstoniaEthiopiaFaeroe IslandsFalkland Islands (Malvinas)Fiji, Republic of the Fiji IslandsFinland, Republic ofFrance, French RepublicFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabon, Gabonese RepublicGambia, Republic of theGeorgiaGermanyGhana, Republic ofGibraltarGreece, Hellenic RepublicGreenlandGrenadaGuadaloupeGuamGuatemala, Republic ofGuinea, Revolutionary People's Rep'c ofGuinea-Bissau, Republic ofGuyana, Republic ofHeard and McDonald IslandsHoly See (Vatican City State)Honduras, Republic ofHong Kong, Special Administrative Region of ChinaHrvatska (Croatia)Hungary, Hungarian People's RepublicIceland, Republic ofIndia, Republic ofIndonesia, Republic ofIran, Islamic Republic ofIraq, Republic ofIrelandIsrael, State ofItaly, Italian RepublicJapanJordan, Hashemite Kingdom ofKazakhstan, Republic ofKenya, Republic ofKiribati, Republic ofKorea, Democratic People's Republic ofKorea, Republic ofKuwait, State ofKyrgyz RepublicLao People's Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanon, Lebanese RepublicLesotho, Kingdom ofLiberia, Republic ofLibyan Arab JamahiriyaLiechtenstein, Principality ofLithuaniaLuxembourg, Grand Duchy ofMacao, Special Administrative Region of ChinaMacedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic ofMadagascar, Republic ofMalawi, Republic ofMalaysiaMaldives, Republic ofMali, Republic ofMalta, Republic ofMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritania, Islamic Republic ofMauritiusMayotteMicronesia, Federated States ofMoldova, Republic ofMonaco, Principality ofMongolia, Mongolian People's RepublicMontserratMorocco, Kingdom ofMozambique, People's Republic ofMyanmarNamibiaNauru, Republic ofNepal, Kingdom ofNetherlands AntillesNetherlands, Kingdom of theNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaragua, Republic ofNiger, Republic of theNigeria, Federal Republic ofNiue, Republic ofNorfolk IslandNorthern Mariana IslandsNorway, Kingdom ofOman, Sultanate ofPakistan, Islamic Republic ofPalauPalestinian Territory, OccupiedPanama, Republic ofPapua New GuineaParaguay, Republic ofPeru, Republic ofPhilippines, Republic of thePitcairn IslandPoland, Polish People's RepublicPortugal, Portuguese RepublicPuerto RicoQatar, State ofReunionRomania, Socialist Republic ofRussian FederationRwanda, Rwandese RepublicSamoa, Independent State ofSan Marino, Republic ofSao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic ofSaudi Arabia, Kingdom ofSenegal, Republic ofSerbia and MontenegroSeychelles, Republic ofSierra Leone, Republic ofSingapore, Republic ofSlovakia (Slovak Republic)SloveniaSolomon IslandsSomalia, Somali RepublicSouth Africa, Republic ofSouth Georgia and the South Sandwich IslandsSpain, Spanish StateSri Lanka, Democratic Socialist Republic ofSt. HelenaSt. Kitts and NevisSt. LuciaSt. Pierre and MiquelonSt. Vincent and the GrenadinesSudan, Democratic Republic of theSuriname, Republic ofSvalbard & Jan Mayen IslandsSwaziland, Kingdom ofSweden, Kingdom ofSwitzerland, Swiss ConfederationSyrian Arab RepublicTaiwan, Province of ChinaTajikistanTanzania, United Republic ofThailand, Kingdom ofTimor-Leste, Democratic Republic ofTogo, Togolese RepublicTokelau (Tokelau Islands)Tonga, Kingdom ofTrinidad and Tobago, Republic ofTunisia, Republic ofTurkey, Republic ofTurkmenistanTurks and Caicos IslandsTuvaluUganda, Republic ofUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Kingdom of Great Britain & N. IrelandUruguay, Eastern Republic ofUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuela, Bolivarian Republic ofViet Nam, Socialist Republic ofWallis and Futuna IslandsWestern SaharaYemenZambia, Republic ofZimbabwe Phone How would you like to pay? Name Credit Card CVV Zip Code Expiration JanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec 20222023202420252026202720282029203020312032 I Agree to the Subscription Terms of Use. This service will be automatically renewed and your credit card billed once it nears expiration CAPTCHA Secure transaction. Cancel anytime. × You're all set! Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in. Rate: Begins: Ends: Transaction ID: A receipt was sent to your email. OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sidney High School wrestling team is the Eastern A Divisional champion once again.Sidney took first place at the Eastern A Divisional on Saturday, February 5 at Laurel, finishing with a team score of 243.5.The second-place team was host Laurel, who finished with 196.5 points. Sidney’s divisional title is the 26th in program history.Here are the overall team scores from the divisional:Sidney/Fairview- 243.5Laurel- 196.5Havre- 186.5Custer County- 177Park- 137.5Hardin- 115.5Dawson County- 103Fergus- 90Billings Central- 72Lockwood- 64Many of the Eagles wrestlers present either won their weight class or placed. In total, 13 different Sidney wrestlers finished in the top seven of their weight class.Starting with the 103 weight class, Gordon Knapp took second place, only losing to Elijah Nose of Laurel.Moving up to the next class, Reece Graves took first place in the 113 weight class, continuing his strong season into the postseason.Deegan Carranza took fourth place in the 120 weight class, losing by a close 7-4 decision to Havre’s Carson Harris in the third-place match.Sidney took the top two spots in the 126 class; Owen Losnki placed first, and Ben Carlsen took second place.In the 132 weight class, Kaden Wise took fourth place after losing to Gage McGillvray of Park in a close 7-4 decision.At 145, Zander Dean took second place, only losing to Park’s Danyk Jacobsen in a close 4-2 decision in the first-place match.Zander Burnison took first place at 152, and at 160, Aden Graves took first place. Also in the 160 weight class, Josh Salz placed seventh.In the 170 weight class, Grady Nelson took second place, losing only to Havre’s Orion Thivierge by a 7-1 decision in the first-place match. Also at 170, Christian Lassey placed seventh.Rounding out the Sidney squad, Jesus Gonzalez took seventh place in the 285 class.After Sidney’s successful divisional run yet again, the Eagles now have their eyes on the state title.The state tournament is being held in Billings on Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12.A state championship would give the Eagles their fifth-straight title, a feat only one other team has done in Class A (Havre). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sidney Team Sport Heavy Athletics Laurel Wrestling Eagle Tournament Wrestler Load comments Most Popular SPD, state investigating possible homicide in Sidney McNally takes the helm as Sunrise Women's Clinic Executive Director Human remains identified as that of Katelynn Berry Abby Reidle joins the staff at the Sidney Herald Jawort v Hall trial to be moved to Great Falls Court says law violates Montana constitution State issues guidance for healthcare facilities on COVID-19 vaccine mandate RIchland County arrest report More people qualify for EITC thanks to changes Being the lone COVID Castaway Your Social Connection