The Sidney High School wrestling team split a pair of duals on Saturday, January 29 for what was the Eagles’ senior night.

As was the case last year, seniors have been leading Sidney this season, and they got their special recognition on Saturday.

Sidney faced two out-of-state opponents for the night. The Eagles were able to defeat Watford City 45-27, but the Eagles fell to Bismarck High 42-20.

Although Sidney couldn’t sweep the event, the Eagles got one last good tuneup for the postseason, which is already here.

On Saturday, February 5, Sidney will take on the entire Eastern A in the Eastern A Divisional, which will be held in Laurel.

It definitely won’t be a cakewalk for the Eagles, but they should still be considered the team to beat this coming weekend.

