Leah Entz

Leah Entz is pictured here during a December practice at Sidney High School.

 File Photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Sidney High School athletics are put on pause because of the holiday break.

Games will resume in January.

Here’s a look at what is going on the first week back for Eagle athletics.

Monday, Jan. 3

Middle school (7/8 grade) boy’s basketball first practice 4 p.m. @ SMS, parent meeting 6 p.m. @ SMS

Tuesday, Jan. 4

High school JV Wrestling Mixer @ Sidney High School 4 p.m. weigh, 5 p.m. start

Elementary (5/6 grade) boys and girl’s basketball first practice 4 p.m. @ Central, parent meeting 5:30 p.m. @ Central

Thursday, Jan. 6

High School JV/varsity wrestling @ Dickinson 5 p.m. start

Friday, Jan. 7

High school wrestling @ Bismarck Rotary 9 a.m. start

High school girl’s basketball @ Billings Central- C-3 p.m. (St Francis), JV-4:30 p.m. (St Francis), varsity-7 p.m. (BCCHS)

High school boy’s basketball @ Billings Central- C-3 p.m. (BCCHS), JV-4:30 p.m. (BCCHS), varsity-6 p.m. (BCCHS)

Saturday, Jan. 8

High school wrestling @ Bismarck Rotary 9 a.m. start

High school girl’s basketball @ Laurel- C-1 p.m. (LHS), JV-2:30 p.m. (LMS), varsity-5:30 p.m. (LHS)

High School boy’s basketball @ Laurel- C-1 p.m. (LMS), JV-2:30 p.m. (LHS), varsity-4 p.m. (LHS)

High school Speech/Drama/Debate Dessert Theater @ Pella Lutheran Church 2 p.m.

Tags

Load comments