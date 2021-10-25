There was a lot going on at Swanson on Friday night as Sidney High School celebrated Senior Night, homage was paid by both Sidney and Dawson County High School to a fallen area athlete and along with all of the celebration, emotion and drama the two schools managed to play a football game as well.
The evening began with Sidney Seniors taking their final walk at Swanson Field escorted by family members. In all, 22 seniors took part in the festivities covering multiple sports.
Following the announcement of the starting lineups, both teams gathered at midfield to pay tribute to Dylan Morris, a senior football player and wrestler from Fergus High School in Lewistown who was tragically killed in a single-vehicle auto accident on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
A moment of silence was held at the stadium, followed by both teams lining up for a photo at midfield. The two teams then lined up together on the Sidney sideline for the National Anthem.
While the pregame ceremonies may have taken center stage for a few minutes, they did not overshadow the importance of the football game. The team that won the game would live to play another game in the postseason and the team that lost would end their season.
As the final buzzer sounded about two hours later, the scoreboard favored the Sidney Eagles 31-14, sending the home team to the playoffs.
The turning point for the game could have come as the first half ended. Dean returned a punt for a touchdown but the play was called back on a holding penalty. With the clock running down in the second quarter, Dean orchestrated a drive with a combination of runs and passes to get the Eagles to the two yard line. Dean spiked the ball with .8 seconds remaining and Ty Lovegren booted a short field goal that gave the Eagles a 10-7 lead going into the locker room.
Sidney would outscore Dawson County 21-7 in the second half with the Red Devils’ second touchdown coming late in the fourth quarter with Sidney well ahead.
Offensively the night belonged to Aden Graves and Zander Dean.
Graves, a senior, carried the ball 31 times for 193 yards on the ground while Dean, a junior, carried 15 times for 79 yards. Dean, the starting quarterback, was also 4/17 for 46 yards passing. Dean also notched 53 kickoff/punt return yards as well while Graves added 18 yards on kickoff returns.
Senior Zander Burnison carried the ball four times for 17 yards total.
Ryan McGinnis and Grady Nelson, both seniors, caught two passes each. McGinnis had 27 yards and Nelson had 21.
Defensively, Mason Erath, a senior, led the team in tackles with 11, Followed by Graves with eight and Shandyn Gurney with six. Dean had five tackles as did Kaden Wise. McGinnis also recorded one sack for the Eagles for a 3-yard loss. Dean and Wise each intercepted Dawson pass attempts.
Sidney dominated in most categories, running 67 plays to Dawson’s 47and gaining 16 first downs to Dawson’s eight.
Sidney (4-5) will face Beayerhead County (6-2) at home on Saturday, Oct. 30 at noon in the first round. The Beavers defeated the Eagles 36-14 in a regular season game on Sept. 17.