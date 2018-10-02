After a strong performance against Laurel on Friday night, Sidney’s volleyball team lost to a strong Billings Central team on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles dropped a close match against Laurel, 3-1, in Sidney on Friday night.
Brooke Franklin led Sidney with 35 assists. Franklin and Lauren Beenken each served three aces.
Lilli Seitz finished with 11 kills and 25 digs.
Having three blocks each were Ashlynn Kessel and Cassidy Larson.
Leaders for Laurel included Saige Weimer with nine kills, Sophie Timm with 26 assists, Kenya Fike with five aces, Keeli Harris with 12 digs and Riley Chapman with seven kills and 4.5 blocks.
Billings Central defeated the Eagles by a final of 25-14, 25-7, 25-8 on Saturday.
Sidney trailed 9-4 in the first game before kills by Seitz and a servce by Kessel pulled the Eagles to 9-8.
The Eagles were able to stay close throughout most of the first set. Another spike by Seitz and a kill by Beenken closed Central’s lead to 13-11.
The Rams then tallied seven straight points and won the first game by a 25-14 margin.
The hard-hitting Rams controlled the second set as 6-1 junior Olivia Moten-Schell and 5-9 senior Blayne Meyer led the attack.
Four kills by Kristina Schafer and two aces by Meyer helped Central gain a 14-6 lead in the third set.
Kills by Kessel produced points for Sidney, but Central won by a 25-8 final.
Leading Sidney with four kills each were Seitz and Kessel.
Franklin finished with 13 assists.
Serving one ace each were Franklin, Kessel and Seitz. Having eight digs each were Franklin and Seitz.
Moten-Schell accounted for 13 kills for Central. Christy Cox had 19 assists.
The Eagles will travel to Miles City Tuesday and host Glendive Saturday.