Held at the Oakland Athletic Complex in Glendive, the Bill Kelly Eastern A Twilight Invitational brought many athletes success. Sidney traveled to this meet and competed well, the results are as follows:
Sidney’s men's team placed second in the 4x100m relay with Reece Graves, Aren Larson, Aden Graves and Ryan McGinnis running.
The Sidney B team placed eighth in the 4x400m run with Tyler Olson, Isaac Watson, Nathan Carlsen and Ryan Unruh running. Sidney’s C team followed closely behind in ninth place, consisting of Kevin Hutzenbiler, Aaron Reitz, Joseph Yadon and Daniel Stevens.
During the individual events, Larson earned third place in the 100m dash with a time of 11.50 and McGinnis placed seventh with a time of 11.82.
Aden Graves took second place with a time of 53.98 in the 400m run and Grady Nelson placed eighth with a time of 58.04.
In the 110m hurdles, Unruh earned ninth place with a time of 19.70 and Stevens followed closely behind in tenth place with a time of 20.13.
Watson placed seventh in the 300m hurdles with a time of 46.56 and Unruh placed ninth with a time of 47.71.
In the field events, Chase Waters took second place in the shot put with a throw of 45’08” and Ty Lovegren placed fifth with a throw of 42’11”.
Waters dominated the discus competition, placing first with a throw of 135’04” and Logan Boyer earned tenth place with a throw of 101’09”.
During the javelin throw, Jerome Entz took home the first place ribbon with a throw of 155’03”.
Larson placed first in the high jump with a height of 5’10”.
In the pole vault competition, Aden Graves finished in second place with a vault of 13’00”, Stevens vaulted 12’00” and Xander Schlothauer earned sixth place with a vault of 11’00”.
Jerome Entz placed second in long jump with a distance of 20’02.75”, McGinnis placed third with a distance of 19’5.75”, Reece Graves placed fifth with a distance of 18’6.75” and Watson jumped 18’0.50” to earn eighth place.
During the triple jump competition, Jerome Entz earned second place with a distance of 41’0.75” and Retiz jumped 38’11.50” to earn eighth place.
During the girl’s competition, Sidney placed third in the 4x100m relay with Anna Allen, Leah Entz, Emma Doty and Olivia Schoepp running.
In the 4x400m relay, Schoepp, Jori Horsburgh, Doty and Myah Hughes earned third place.
During the individual events, Doty placed seventh in the 100m dash with a time of 14.20.
In the 200m dash, Hughes placed fifth with a time of 30.20, Allen placed sixth with a time of 30.30 and Clementyne Bayless earned ninth place with a time of 31.66.
Horsburgh and Schoepp finished in third and fourth place with times of 1:06.71 and 1:08.26, respectively.
Moving onto field events, Christianna Wall took home the first place ribbon in shot put with a throw of 31’11.75”. SheaLi Seitz earned tenth place with a throw of 26’05.50”.
Wall took home another first place finish in the discus throw with a throw of 106.01”.
In the javelin throw, Kylie Schoepp earned second place with a throw of 87’00” and Brielle Gorder placed tenth with a throw of 57’07”.
Gorder earned second place in pole vault with a vault of 8’06”, Doty placed fourth with a vault of 7’06” and Riley O’Donnell and Marett Schieber tied for sixth place with vaults of 6’06”.
During the long jump competition, Leah Entz placed fourth place with a jump of 13’04”.
Leah Entz also earned fourth place in the triple jump with a distance of 31’08.25” and Anna Allen placed fifth with a jump of 29’0.75”.
The next meet for the Eagles will be the Eastern A Divisional meet on May 20-21 at the Lockwood Stadium.