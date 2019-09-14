Sidney Eagles faced the billings Central Rams on Friday night for the homecoming game. After days of endless rain, the skies opened up for a beautiful fall Friday evening for fans to enjoy some high school football. The stands were filled with some Eagles fans even spilling over to the visitor bleachers.
The game began with Eagles receiving. Aden Graves had key catches in the first quarter as a receiver. But the Rams were able to push through Eagle defense for the first score of the night. With the PAT good, the score became 0-7. On the next possession, the Eagles pushed for some har- fought yards against the Rams stellar defense but again came up scoreless. The Rams struck quickly once again, bringing the score to 0-14. Eagles fought hard at the end of the first quarter into the second aided by a huge pass to Jaxson Franklin. The Eagles found themselves in the red zone for the first time of the night.
The Eaglest effort was unfortunately thwarted as the Rams intercepted a pass in their own red zone. Eagles held strong after the tough conversion and forced a fourth down punt giving them possession at the 50-yard line which starts a possession that ends on as turnover on downs, Rams possession. The Rams made good on excellent field position, running through the Sidney defense for their third touchdown of the night, score 0-21. With 30 seconds left in the second quarter, the Rams add another score on the already exhausted Sidney defense ending a tough half for the Eagles, 0-28.
At the start of the third quarter, the Rams receives the kick and passed for what would be the last score of the night, 0-35. Valiant efforts by Sidney’s offense were tortured by turnovers in the third and fourth quarter. The Rams held Sidney scoreless in a tough homecoming loss. Eagles 0, Rams 35.