A tally will not show up in the win column for the Sidney High School varsity football team after its Homecoming game Friday, September 11, but what a hell of a game it was.
Seriously, though the Eagles did not get the win, they played extremely well and had the home crowd roaring all the way through the end of the game.
The fourth quarter, especially, was like a rollercoaster ride, with Sidney making a play and scoring a touchdown, then Billings Central striking right back.
The fans’ emotions went up and down with each turn in the game, but ultimately, the Billings Central Rams narrowly escaped with a 21-18 win in Sidney’s Homecoming game.
Billings Central had a 7-0 lead at halftime, and even though Sidney played the first half of its season scoreless, there was a feeling that the Eagles would strike soon.
Senior running back Tate Wieferich broke off a huge runnin touchdown in the first half that was negated by a Sidney penalty.
In the second quarter, on consecutive drives late in the half, Sidney was close to or in the red zone with a chance to tie the game, but Billings Central intercepted two of Sidney senior quarterback Boston Peters’ throws to kill the Eagles’ momentum.
Wieferich and Peters got their chances, though.
After going down 14-0 in the third quarter, Sidney put a drive together that ended with a Wieferich three-yard running touchdown. The two-point attempt was nog good, but Sidney was back in the game, only down 14-6.
The fourth quarter, though, is where Sidney’s offense really shined.
Plays were being executed to their fullest extent, and the Eagles took a late lead.
Peters turned things around for himself and the Eagles by making some big throws in the last quarter of play.
Peters found senior wide receiver Jaxson Franklin for a 48-yard touchdown pass in the middle of the quarter, and after the two-point attempt was no good, the Eagles only trailed 14-12.
Then, with four minutes left, an unsportsmanlike penalty on Billings Central helped the Sidney defense to stop the Rams and force a punt.
The very next play after the punt, Peters found Franklin again, this time for an 80-yard touchdown pass, as FRanklin did most of the work on the play, stiff-arming one cornerback and outrunning the others.
Sidney’s crowd was on its feet, and all signs pointed to an Eagles win, but the Rams had one more push in them.
On the kickoff, the Rams had a great return, starting that drive at Sidney’s 30-yard line.
After a minute, Billings Central punched in another touchdown, going up 21-18 on Sidney.
The Eagles nearly came back, as Peters found Wieferich for a 50-yard pass with 55 seconds left in the game to go down to the Rams’ 28-yard line. After a penalty on Billings Central, Sidney was moved up to the 18.
No plays moved the Eagles anywhere, and a 25-yard field goal attempt missed wide left, which would have likely sent the game to overtime.
Despite the loss, though, Sidney showed what it is capable of, and that is a lot of good things,
The Eagles next game is September 18, when they travel to face Laurel on the road.