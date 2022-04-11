The Sidney Eagles Softball team played two games this past week to open their season. The first game against Williston proved to be tough as they lost 6-17 but overcame Watford City next winning 14-12. The individual statistics for the games are as follows:
Against Williston, Trudi Speldrich, Taylyn Hansen, Piper Cooper and Lily Jones led the Eagles, each collecting one RBI.
Cooper led in runs scored with two while Lily Wick, Hansen, Chloe Schroeder and Tacy Borg each had one as well.
Leading the Eagles in hits was Speldrich and Hansen, each having two in the game.
Allison Thiel, Schroeder, Amiya Steinbeisser and Cooper each had one base on balls.
For the pitchers, Hansen started for the Eagles and Stenbeisser subbed in during the game. Hansen led with three strikeouts and Steinbeisser had one.
Fast forward a few days and the Eagles returned to the field with a vengeance to get the win.
During the win against Watford City, Hansen, Steinbeisser and Thiel led the Eagles in RBIs, each collecting three. Also contributing were Speldrich and Schroeder with one each.
Speldrich and Steinbeisser each contributed three hits in the game while Jones, Hansen, Schroeder and Thiel had one.
Jones, Thiel, Fritts and Cooper recorded two base-on-balls each for a team total of eight.
Hansen and Steinbeisser each took turns pitching in the game for the Eagles with Hansen leading with four strike-outs and Steinbiesser with two.
The next game the Eagles competed in was Monday, April 11 after a change in the schedule. The Sidney Herald will report on this in the next edition.