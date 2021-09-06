Both the offense and defense were clicking for the Sidney High School football team in its home opener on Friday, August 3, as the Eagles shut out visiting Park 47-0.
Sidney’s offense diced its way through the Park defense with ease, and the Eagles’ defense didn’t give any wiggle room for Park’s offense to do much of anything.
While putting up 47 points is impressive on its own merit, what Sidney’s defense did to stifle Park was just as impressive in Sidney’s first win of the season.
Park only converted a first down a couple times in the entire game, which was partly helped by the Rangers’ starting quarterback getting hurt midway through the game.
The Rangers put together one drive in the first half that looked promising, but Sidney stopped it from advancing any further in its territory.
“Defense did pretty well. We did better tackling tonight than we had last week, so that’s an improvement. We just gotta keep working,” said Sidney head coach Roger Merritt.
The Eagles also recorded two interceptions, with one of them being returned for a touchdown by Zander Dean in the first quarter.
Merritt said it’s always nice when the defense can get some scoring as well.
Sidney’s defense didn’t give up many big plays, passing or running, and most of Park’s possessions ended with punts back to Sidney.
While Sidney’s defense didn’t allow Park’s offense to do much, Sidney’s offense was able to get everything done against Park’s defense.
The Eagles’ offense resembled the team’s offensive attack from last year; a strong running game with multiple backs who could score, and a quarterback and receiving core that could get things done through the air.
Aden Graves and Zander Burnison led the team on the ground, but at quarterback, Dean can also take off and get some good yardage on the ground.
After Friday’s game, Grady Nelson emerged as a threat for opposing teams as a receiver. Nelson made some great jumping catches and had a touchdown in the win.
Overall in the game, there were only a couple possessions where Sidney didn’t score or at least convert a first down.
Merritt said his offense executed well in the win, but one thing he was excited about specifically was his offensive line’s performance.
“Our offensive line’s kind of really coming together a little bit. They’re still young, and it’s just going to take them a while, but they improved a ton from last week. We just need to keep that going all the way through the season,” Merritt said.
Sidney lost a good number of its starting linemen from last season, but the linemen this year are big and did well Friday.
The Eagles lost a good portion of their linemen from last year, but if the young linemen this year get everything clicking, Sidney’s offense will be even more potent.
The result from Friday puts the Eagles in the win column, and Merritt said it feels great to get that first win under the team’s belt.
“Honestly, I wish it would have happened last weekend, but they bounced back, they had a great week at practice and they just kind of picked up the intensity a little bit,” he said.
Sidney’s next game is Friday, September 10, when the Eagles will travel to face defending state champion Laurel.