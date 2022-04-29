Purchase Access

The Sidney Eagles softball team was busy in the last week playing two games in Lewistown and one in Glendive. The box scores for the games are as follows.

The Eagles fell to the Fergus Golden Eagles 6-16.

During the game, six runs were made. Lily Wick, Trudy Speldrich, Lily Jones, Amiya Steinbeisser, Allison Thiel and Piper Cooper each had one run.

Four hits were recorded in the game with Lily Wick had one, Speldrich had two and Steinbeisser had one.

Speldrich had three runs batted in (RBIs) while Taylyn Hansen, Steinbeisser and Tacy Borg had one each.

Hansen had seven strikeouts in the game.

Next the Eagles faced the Havre Blue Ponies and lost 2-21.

Wick and Tacy Borg each had one run in the game. Wick, Speldrich and Steinbeisser each had one hit during this competition as well.

Wick had the stand-alone run batted in.

Wick took a turn pitching and had two strike-outs.

The next week the Eagles competed against Dawson County in Glendive and fell to Dawson 0-12. In this game, Speldrich had the only hit in the game.

Hansen took the pitching position and had two strikeouts.

Next up the Eagles have traveled to Hardin on Friday, April 29 for a JV and Varsity game. The Sidney Herald will report on this in the next issue.



