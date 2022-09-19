This past Saturday the Lady Eagles took on the Miles City Cowgirls in a fifth set brawl, for the second weekend in a row. The Lady Eagles were in the same situation a week ago against the Lockwood Lions, but that didn’t end in favor of the Eagles. This time the Lady Eagles came out on top with a victory!

For the past three seasons, the Eagles have gone winless, non conference and in conference. But, this year the Lady Eagles beat that streak, but not without a hard fight. The Eagles started off strong in the first set with Leah Entz serving the eagles to a 6-0 start. With the momentum behind the Eagles they finished the first set off winning it 26-24. Going into the second set, the score stayed close the whole way through, but sadly the Cowgirls came out on top winning 23-25.



