This past Saturday the Lady Eagles took on the Miles City Cowgirls in a fifth set brawl, for the second weekend in a row. The Lady Eagles were in the same situation a week ago against the Lockwood Lions, but that didn’t end in favor of the Eagles. This time the Lady Eagles came out on top with a victory!
For the past three seasons, the Eagles have gone winless, non conference and in conference. But, this year the Lady Eagles beat that streak, but not without a hard fight. The Eagles started off strong in the first set with Leah Entz serving the eagles to a 6-0 start. With the momentum behind the Eagles they finished the first set off winning it 26-24. Going into the second set, the score stayed close the whole way through, but sadly the Cowgirls came out on top winning 23-25.
Heading into the third set with the sets tied 1-1 the Eagles pull away on top 25-23, with the help of the eagles back row, lead by the libero Rhett Rossol making diving plays and helping keep the ball in play. With the chance to win going into the fourth set, the Lady Eagles fall behind losing their momentum and falling to the Cowgirls 15-25. With the game on the line going into the fifth set the Eagles made a great run taking the Eagles all the way to victory!
Leading the Eagles in the stats starting with kills was Kendyl Wacha. Within blocks the presence at the net helped win some sets for Eagles. Some presences were Savanna Anderson, Kendyl Wacha, Leah Entz, and Amaiya Steinbeisser.
One of the biggest factors that played into the Eagles win was within their serves. Leading the team with numerous aces was Leah Entz, and not only her but Amiya Kirn, and Anna Allen. These girls serving was crucial and helped the eagles clinch the victory. After a long wait the Lady Eagles finally came away with not only a conference win, but a boost of confidence to keep pushing them through the rest of their season!