To get out of the first round of the playoffs, the Sidney High School football team had to play its best game of the season.
The Eagles were matched up with the Dillon Beavers, who previously defeated the Eagles 36-14 in September.
There weren’t going to be any surprises between the foes, as they had seen each other once already. It was going to come down to who made more plays in the moment, and that was Sidney, who won 17-14 on Saturday, October 30.
Offensively, the Eagles converted some terrific plays to advance the ball and score, and defensively, the Eagles toughened up and gave up 22-fewer points to the Beavers than previously.
Both Sidney’s offense and defense shined, and multiple players impacted the game with their abilities.
It was the Eagle defense, though, that kept Sidney in the game and ahead in the game.
Dillon scored early in the first quarter, recovering a fumble deep in Sidney territory. Not long after, the Beavers went up 7-0 on a pass touchdown.
A bad start for the home team, but the Eagles made it work, mainly by way of their defense.
Dillon was no stranger to scoring a lot this season. The Beavers scored 40 points a couple times this season and even scored over 60 points in a game.
The Beavers had a good run game, but they also had a good quarterback and receiving core that made the offense a dual threat.
With that arsenal and an early lead, Sidney’s defense had a challenge in front of it, but it stepped up and played great.
Roger Merritt, the head coach for Sidney, said his defense did great, especially considering they were on the field for so long in the game.
Sidney’s defense couldn’t afford any lapses, and it didn’t have any lapses hardly at all. The Eagles especially couldn’t afford any lapses during the first half, when they trailed for much of it.
They held out long enough, though, as the Eagles eventually got on the board.
Dillon’s defense was playing just as well, not allowing the Eagles’ offense to get going.
On the ground and through the air, Sidney wasn’t able to do much, but that all changed with a terrific second-quarter drive.
Sidney started in its own territory.
Aden Graves broke out a 12-yard run for a first down at Sidney’s 43 yard line with 7:15 left in the half.
After a few penalties on Sidney, the Eagles then faced a 2nd and 30-plus situation.
On that second down, Zander Dean dropped back looking to pass.
He dropped back, scrambled right, looked downfield, scrambled left, and he eventually got set, after 10 seconds of scrambling, and delivered a strike to Jerome Entz for a 20-plus yard gain.
Sidney still faced a 3rd down and seven, but it ignited the team and the home crowd.
Dean then found Kaden Wise for a 10-yard completion on third down, giving the Eagles even more life.
Later in the drive, on another third down, Dean completed a 25-yard pass to Entz, taking the Eagles from Dillon’s 36 yard line to the 11.
On that next set of downs, Graves wasted no time, taking it in for an 11-yard rush touchdown to put Sidney on the board and tie the game.
Not only did that drive get Sidney on the board, but it sparked the offense, the crowd and left only two minutes in the half for Dillon to try and respond, which it didn’t.
Dean especially played a big part in that crucial drive, and Merritt said he has grown so much as the quarterback this season.
“He’s learning to see the field and see what’s there, and not getting himself tied up into just scrambling,” Merritt said. “But then he made some nice plays scrambling today too. He’s just a great athlete.”
Coming out of halftime tied at 7, a score in the third quarter would be huge for either team.
Sidney got that score.
It was another great drive for the Eagles, advanced by a fourth down conversion.
On 4th and three from the Dillon 41 yard line, Dean completed a nine-yard pass to Ryan McGinnis for the first down.
Eventually in the drive, on first down at Dillon’s 18 yard line, Dean scrambled again, this time finding a hole in the line and running the 18 yards himself for the score to put Sidney up 14-7.
Sidney’s defense held firm for awhile, keeping the lead intact, but the Beavers responded a few minutes into the fourth to tie the game.
On the ensuing kickoff, Dillon’s kick went out of bounds, giving Sidney a good starting field position.
Graves struck again, breaking out a 32-yard run into Dillon’s territory.
That set up a grand opportunity for Sidney, who eventually got down in the red zone.
A few penalties pushed the Eagles back, though, so a touchdown became more out of the question. What was a good possibility, though, was a field goal.
Enter Ty Lovegren.
It was a field goal around 35 yards, and he snuck the kick inside the right upright for the 17-14 lead.
“He came though in the moment,” Merritt said.
Dillon still had over a minute to try and respond, and the Beavers did put together a good drive.
Dillon tried a deep pass into the end zone, though, and Entz was there to intercept the pass and ice the game for Sidney.
With the win under their belt, Sidney gets to move on to the quarterfinals, where the Eagles will face off against Fergus this coming weekend.
Fergus defeated Sidney 37-7 in September, but after the win, the Eagles are riding high.
“It’s just awesome,” Merritt said about the win. “Just so proud of the kids. Just the way they fought and improved all season is tremendous.”