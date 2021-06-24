From June 12 to June 17, wrestlers from Sidney, elsewhere in Montana and other states competed together in the 2021 Eagles Wrestling Camp, which is an important part of the wrestlers’ growth.
Guy Melby, the head coach of the Sidney High School wrestling team, has said before that the success the high school program has comes from the wrestlers beginning the sport young.
Sometimes, that young age can be four years old.
Then, by working with the wrestlers through the years, the Eagles program stays strong and dominant.
At the camp, there were Little Guy sessions, technique sessions and an intensive portion, and all of the separate camps are part of the equation for wrestlers to become great.
“For us it’s really huge, and it’s catching on all over, around the state too,” Melby said.
During the Little Guy camp alone, Melby said there were approximately 50 wrestlers, and in total, there were about 260 wrestlers attending the three camps.
“It’s huge. We really think that this camp and the Florida trip is almost a whole season,” Melby said.
“You can’t put a price tag on it,” he added.
The numbers Melby mentioned for the camp were the biggest he can recall. He said the camp had a big attendance a few years ago, but it wasn’t as big as this year.
Some of the wrestlers in attendance include teams from Minot, North Dakota, Huntley Project and a wrestler from Nebraska, just to name a few.
The reach of the camp goes beyond the wrestlers who attend, though, as colleges send coaches and wrestlers to teach at the camps.
For example, Brandon Eggum, the head coach of the wrestling team at the University of Minnesota and a former Sidney wrestler, came to the camp along with three of his Minnesota wrestlers.
Melby said Sidney is fortunate to have that type of expertise and knowledge come to the camps, and getting that knowledge is great for the wrestlers to learn from.
The wrestlers Eggum brought, Michael Blockus, Brayton Lee and Patrick McKee, are all successful and decorated collegiate wrestlers, and Melby said they would grab some of the Sidney wrestlers and wrestle them during the camp.
Melby said the Sidney wrestlers would also grab the Minnesota wrestlers and compete with them during the camp.
Not even a week after the camp, Sidney sent 24 wrestlers down to Florida for an Amateur Athletic Union national duals tournament.
The teams will start out in pools, and based on their performance in the pool wrestling, the teams will face opponents that placed similarly in the other pools.
Once those full results are available, The Sidney Herald will publish them.