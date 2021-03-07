If you watched any part of the Sidney/Fairview wrestling team’s season, you were witness to the greatest wrestling team Sidney has seen.
That’s not just some accolade to throw around lightly, considering the program has won so much, but there is a lot of evidence to support such a claim.
For starters, the senior group on this team has now been part of four straight team championships after blowing out opposing teams at the Class A State Tournament in Miles City on Saturday, winning the team’s 12th title in program history.
The seniors helped set the team points record at 340 in their title run last year, and in their four years, they have only lost one match.
This isn’t even including the non-seniors on the team, like junior Aden Graves, who has now won an individual title in all three of his years, or like sophomore Owen Lonski, who is a perfect 2-0 in state title matches now.
And sure, the seniors want to call themselves the greatest Sidney team yet, but they have support from the man who is behind all the success.
“Yeah I’ll give them that title,” said Sidney head coach Guy Melby. “They did everything we asked them to, and I mean everything, without falter. They were lifting every day and getting after it, so hell yeah.”
Senior Brodey Skogen, who on Saturday won his second straight individual title in the heavyweight class, was extremely confident in this team being the best ever, going so far as to say this team could beat past teams head-to-head.
Admittedly, he does understand that those are fighting words to his predecessors.
“Oh yeah, definitely they’re going to want to dual me after this,” he said with a laugh.
Dylan Lutz, another senior who became a back-to-back placer by taking third Saturday, said that what the team did by winning a fourth straight was legendary.
“This is probably the best high school wrestling team the state of Montana has ever seen. That’s not being cocky, that’s not being overly abrupt, that’s just true, and to be apart of something like that is amazing,” Lutz said.
When thinking about the team’s performance this season, dominance is quite simply the most appropriate word to describe it.
The team may not have hit the goal of beating its own record of 340 points at state, but the Eagles got pretty close (326.5) and never let opposing teams even get close.
Some Sidney wrestlers placed higher this time around than previous state trips, while others continued their dominance on that stage.
It’s all part of a lifelong process that gets them to this point. For Skogen, for example, he has been wrestling since he was three, and he didn’t even get to the divisional his freshman year, he said.
He moved to heavyweight his sophomore year, telling Melby that he would place for him. Skogen got fourth, and since then has kept improving to become a two-time individual champion.
“This is an accumulation of a lot of years, and for us to get better and better and better, that’s the key. We care about wins and losses today, but we mostly care about getting better in that process,” Melby said.
The team enjoyed a nice celebration Saturday night, but once Monday comes and goes, the Eagles will already be back to work for next season.
Melby said he’s already got the roster for next season figured out, so bright and early at 6:45 a.m. Monday, the Eagles will already have begun the quest for team title No. 13.
Here are the final results of the season for the Eagles.
103
Gordon Knapp (35-6) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gordon Knapp (Sidney/Fairview) 35-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Gordon Knapp (Sidney/Fairview) 35-6 won by fall over Josh Prindle (Lockwood (Billings)) 15-7 (Fall 4:38)
Semifinal - Isaac Stewart (Frenchtown) 14-3 won by decision over Gordon Knapp (Sidney/Fairview) 35-6 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Semi - Gordon Knapp (Sidney/Fairview) 35-6 won by decision over Chris Hall (Browning) 12-8 (Dec 10-6)
3rd Place Match - Gordon Knapp (Sidney/Fairview) 35-6 won by injury default over Caleb Smith (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 22-7 (Inj. 1:24)
113
Owen Lonski (40-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 40-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 40-0 won by fall over Beau Contreraz (Lockwood (Billings)) 16-9 (Fall 2:56)
Semifinal - Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 40-0 won by fall over Damen McCord (Fergus (Lewistown)) 30-11 (Fall 1:37)
1st Place Match - Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 40-0 won by decision over Austin Berry (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 16-4 (Dec 7-0)
120
Kolby Hutzenbiler (36-7) placed 3rd and scored 19.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 36-7 won by fall over Fortino Silva (Ronan) 8-5 (Fall 3:48)
Quarterfinal - Mick Chagnon (Havre/Box Elder) 25-0 won by injury default over Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 36-7 (Inj. 0:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 36-7 won by fall over Levi Nunberg (Laurel) 11-5 (Fall 3:28)
Cons. Round 3 - Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 36-7 won by tech fall over Ira Lanegan (Lockwood (Billings)) 5-5 (TF-1.5 5:00 (16-1))
Cons. Semi - Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 36-7 won by decision over Wyatt Mager (Fergus (Lewistown)) 14-3 (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match - Kolby Hutzenbiler (Sidney/Fairview) 36-7 won by decision over Ashton Ulschak (Laurel) 22-5 (Dec 4-3)
126
Zander Dean (29-2) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 29-2 won by fall over Trevor Bartel (Ronan) 8-18 (Fall 1:06)
Quarterfinal - Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 29-2 won by decision over Gage McGillvray (Park (Livingston)/ Sweet Grass County (Big Timber)) 16-10 (Dec 10-3)
Semifinal - Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 29-2 won by decision over Noah Huffaker (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges) 27-3 (Dec 5-3)
1st Place Match - Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 29-2 won by decision over Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls) 22-1 (Dec 6-1)
132
Kolton Reid (34-4) placed 2nd and scored 21.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 34-4 won by fall over Bradyn Rate (Frenchtown) 16-8 (Fall 0:38)
Quarterfinal - Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 34-4 won by decision over Currey Brown (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 20-4 (Dec 7-0)
Semifinal - Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 34-4 won by major decision over Quenton Campos (Browning) 12-12 (MD 12-4)
1st Place Match - Cooper Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) 44-0 won by fall over Kolton Reid (Sidney/Fairview) 34-4 (Fall 1:31)
138
Jordan Darby (33-3) placed 5th and scored 14.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jordan Darby (Sidney/Fairview) 33-3 won by fall over Forrest Wagoner (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges) 13-14 (Fall 1:14)
Quarterfinal - Jordan Darby (Sidney/Fairview) 33-3 won by fall over Owen Younger (Laurel) 20-10 (Fall 3:22)
Semifinal - Danyk Jacobsen (Park (Livingston)/ Sweet Grass County (Big Timber)) 25-4 won by decision over Jordan Darby (Sidney/Fairview) 33-3 (Dec 2-1)
Cons. Semi - Hayden Azure (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 24-3 won by decision over Jordan Darby (Sidney/Fairview) 33-3 (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match - Jordan Darby (Sidney/Fairview) 33-3 won by major decision over Owen Younger (Laurel) 20-10 (MD 10-2)
138
Kade Rindahl (19-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - John Warner (Frenchtown) 26-9 won by fall over Kade Rindahl (Sidney/Fairview) 19-17 (Fall 1:53)
Cons. Round 1 - Andrew Carmody (Hamilton) 8-11 won by fall over Kade Rindahl (Sidney/Fairview) 19-17 (Fall 1:58)
145
Zander Burnison (34-6) placed 2nd and scored 21.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 34-6 won by fall over Dylan Janes (Stevensville/Victor) 9-12 (Fall 1:26)
Quarterfinal - Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 34-6 won by decision over Wyatt Elam (Fergus (Lewistown)) 33-11 (Dec 3-1)
Semifinal - Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 34-6 won by major decision over Cody Harrington (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 20-8 (MD 13-2)
1st Place Match - Damian Leidholt (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 24-4 won by decision over Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 34-6 (Dec 4-3)
152
Aden Graves (34-1) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 34-1 won by fall over Jeffrey Berryman (Stevensville/Victor) 11-9 (Fall 0:11)
Quarterfinal - Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 34-1 won by fall over Kayden Howe (Hardin) 14-8 (Fall 3:11)
Semifinal - Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 34-1 won by fall over Grady Nelson (Sidney/Fairview) 34-7 (Fall 0:44)
1st Place Match - Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 34-1 won by fall over Tyler Emineth (Laurel) 21-5 (Fall 3:13)
152
Grady Nelson (34-7) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Grady Nelson (Sidney/Fairview) 34-7 won by major decision over Henry Bennetts (Whitefish) 19-10 (MD 11-0)
Quarterfinal - Grady Nelson (Sidney/Fairview) 34-7 won by fall over Trapper McAllister (Ronan) 12-5 (Fall 4:38)
Semifinal - Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 34-1 won by fall over Grady Nelson (Sidney/Fairview) 34-7 (Fall 0:44)
Cons. Semi - Grady Nelson (Sidney/Fairview) 34-7 won by fall over Espyn Hostetler (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 7-5 (Fall 3:39)
3rd Place Match - Grady Nelson (Sidney/Fairview) 34-7 won by decision over Kayden Howe (Hardin) 14-8 (Dec 6-4)
160
Kade Graves (36-1) placed 1st and scored 27.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 36-1 won by fall over Valen Lewis-Ingerson (Whitefish) 12-15 (Fall 0:27)
Quarterfinal - Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 36-1 won by major decision over Kale VanCampen (Havre/Box Elder) 18-8 (MD 8-0)
Semifinal - Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 36-1 won by decision over Gavin McLean (Frenchtown) 33-5 (Dec 4-1)
1st Place Match - Kade Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 36-1 won by fall over Cade Gubler (Park (Livingston)/ Sweet Grass County (Big Timber)) 23-8 (Fall 1:16)
170
Dylan Lutz (25-3) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 25-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 25-3 won by decision over Cole Younger (Laurel) 25-6 (Dec 3-1)
Semifinal - Orion Thivierge (Havre/Box Elder) 20-3 won by injury default over Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 25-3 (Inj. 5:07)
Cons. Semi - Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 25-3 won by fall over Aidan Franklin (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 16-13 (Fall 2:07)
3rd Place Match - Dylan Lutz (Sidney/Fairview) 25-3 won by decision over Cole Younger (Laurel) 25-6 (Dec 9-2)
182
Easton Hopes (35-4) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 35-4 won by fall over Trevor Lewis (Hamilton) 5-22 (Fall 0:18)
Quarterfinal - Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 35-4 won by fall over Quincy Eastman (Park (Livingston)/ Sweet Grass County (Big Timber)) 8-14 (Fall 3:10)
Semifinal - Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 35-4 won by decision over Tucker Masters (Libby/Troy) 26-9 (Dec 5-1)
1st Place Match - Landon Farrar (Fergus (Lewistown)) 33-2 won by fall over Easton Hopes (Sidney/Fairview) 35-4 (Fall 3:12)
205
Trey Schepens (32-7) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 32-7 won by fall over Ashton Akey (Whitefish) 15-16 (Fall 3:59)
Quarterfinal - Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 32-7 won by decision over Cadogan Wheat (Hamilton) 19-12 (Dec 7-5)
Semifinal - Riley Waters (Sidney/Fairview) 33-0 won by fall over Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 32-7 (Fall 0:37)
Cons. Semi - Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 32-7 won by decision over Clay Barcus (Corvallis) 13-12 (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match - Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 32-7 won by major decision over Brendyn Whiteman (Browning) 22-3 (MD 14-3)
205
Riley Waters (33-0) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Riley Waters (Sidney/Fairview) 33-0 won by forfeit over Kaden Sunderland (Stevensville/Victor) 5-8 (For.)
Quarterfinal - Riley Waters (Sidney/Fairview) 33-0 won by fall over Dante Pallone (Hardin) 24-11 (Fall 0:19)
Semifinal - Riley Waters (Sidney/Fairview) 33-0 won by fall over Trey Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) 32-7 (Fall 0:37)
1st Place Match - Riley Waters (Sidney/Fairview) 33-0 won by fall over Connor Ulschak (Laurel) 21-6 (Fall 0:51)
285
Brodey Skogen (37-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brodey Skogen (Sidney/Fairview) 37-0 won by fall over Josh Price (Columbia Falls) 4-15 (Fall 0:53)
Quarterfinal - Brodey Skogen (Sidney/Fairview) 37-0 won by decision over Gabe Hernandez (Laurel) 13-5 (Dec 6-1)
Semifinal - Brodey Skogen (Sidney/Fairview) 37-0 won by fall over Philip Herald (Frenchtown) 26-7 (Fall 1:07)
1st Place Match - Brodey Skogen (Sidney/Fairview) 37-0 won by decision over Gabe Walker (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 20-9 (Dec 1-0)
Team Scores
1 Sidney/Fairview 326.5
2 Laurel 188.0
3 Fergus (Lewistown) 182.5
4 Frenchtown 162.5
5 Custer Co. (Miles City) 127.0
6 Havre/Box Elder 87.0
7 Columbia Falls 82.5
8 Dawson Co. (Glendive) 82.0
9 Park (Livingston)/ Sweet Grass County (Big Timber) 60.0
10 Browning 54.5
11 Libby/Troy 54.0
12 Corvallis 46.0
13 Polson 40.0
14 Hardin 39.0
15 Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges 32.0
16 Whitefish 29.0
17 Lockwood (Billings) 27.0
18 Ronan 26.0
19 Hamilton 24.0
20 Billings Central/Joliet 8.0
21 Stevensville/Victor 7.0
22 East Helena 0.0