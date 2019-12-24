Sidney Eaglettes cheer and dance team are gearing up for the competition at the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) National High School Cheerleading Championship, taking place on Feb. 7-9 in Orlando, Florida.
"If you ever turn on ESPN in the morning in the summer and there's cheerleading on TV, it's that group," Eaglette coach Katie Dasinger said.
The team will be competing in the "small varsity non-tumbling gameday" category. To qualify for UCA nationals, the team had to attend a summer camp in July, where they won an improvement trophy and received first place overall for the Game Day Award. During the camp, teams are also certified in terms of safety.
"We had to get written permission from the company saying the team is in an area without a regional competition," Dasinger said. "We filmed a video of our competition routine and sent it to UCA."
Judges reviewed the video and scored it according to this year's point threshold, which changes every year. If a team scores above that threshold, they qualify for the national competition, which the Eaglettes did.
Ten Eaglettes will be traveling to the competition. The team has a fundraising goal of $15,000.
"They let us know super late due to a bunch of perfect storms that happened. We basically have a month to raise the funds," Dasinger said. "But really we've been fundraising since this summer with our flamingos and window painting for homecoming."
The goal is to raise the total amount needed for the tournament so the team can go this year and still have funds to support them next year.
"We are trying not to double up on other fundraisers other people do," Dasinger said. "We know how many other programs in our community need financial help, so we don't want to do the same thing."
Fundraising letters have been sent out in Sidney. The Eaglettes will host another dance to raise money and will use funds from the Mini-Eaglette Camp from Jan. 20-23. Sign ups for the camp will be the first week of the second semester. Mini-Eaglettes will perform at the game Saturday, Jan. 25, at halftime.
For inquiries about making a donation, email Katie Dasinger at katiedasinger@gmail.