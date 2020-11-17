Fairview, Savage and Richey-Lambert had a combined seven players named to the District 1C All-Conference volleyball teams.
Richey-Lambert led the way with three players named to the teams, and Fairview and Savage both had two players named to the teams.
Seniors Isabelle Fatzinger and Laurel Sponheim were named to the 1st Team All-Conference list from Richey-Lambert, and Jaylyn Klempel, a junior, was named to the 2nd Team All-Conference.
All three were important players in the Lady Fusions’ impressive postseason run and great regular season.
Fatzinger was a good setter all season and set up her teammates for a lot of points, while also making some good passes and good plays around the net.
Sponheim was the top hitter for the Lady Fusion. She had plenty of kills throughout the year and had a lot of velocity on her hits. She was a big contributor for the team’s score and garnered attention from opponents.
Klempel was a good middle hitter and blocker and had a really good year at the net. She will be returning next year as a senior and a very experienced player on the team, so watch out for her to be even better and improve upon a great year.
The two Savage players named to the 2nd Team All-Conference were senior Alexia Papka and sophomore Teah Conradsen.
Papka was a great player for Savage this year, and was a great senior leader for the team. Head Coach Jean Candee said Taryn Hagler, another Savage senior, and Papka were great senior leaders throughout the year.
Papka’s senior leadership and experience will definitely be missed for Savage next year.
Conradsen is only a sophomore and already has the skill set and ability to become one of the top players in eastern Montana volleyball in the future.
Conradsen was a very good hitter and blocker throughout the year, and even as a sophomore, she was a leader for the team.
Watch for Conradsen and the other younger talent for Savage to be a top contender for the next couple years.
That leaves seniors Jadyn Gackle and Emily Sundheim for Fairview, who were both integral parts of Fairview’s magnificent postseason run.
Gackle was named to 1st Team All-Conference, and Sundheim was named to 2nd Team All-Conference. Gackle was also named as one of the eight All-State players.
Sundheim was a very good middle hitter and blocker, using her height and jumping ability to alter opponents’ hits and block them quite often. Sundheim led the team with 38 blocks this season, just under one-third of the team’s season total (117).
Gackle was a leader for the team both offensively and defensively, and she was a clutch player for the team throughout the season.
If the team needed a point, she was able to get a kill. If the team needed to defend against an opponents’ best hitters, Gackle was there to dig the hits. When the team was down in the Eastern Divisional, Gackle was a player who kept her composure and helped guide the team back.