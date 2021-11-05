The first round of the Eastern C Divisional volleyball tournament is in the books, and the first day leads to more great games awaiting in the later rounds of the tournament.
Here’s a breakdown of the results from the first day of games, as well as a look at what lies ahead for each team in the tournament.
First Round- Thursday, November 4
Plentywood and Savage faced off in the first game of the divisional, with Plentywood coming out on top in three sets.
Plentywood won the sets 25-16, 25-17, 25-15, and despite getting swept, the Lady Warriors played well and stayed with Plentywood for most of the sets.
Plentywood advanced to the next round of the tournament, and the Lady Warriors played a consolation game in the morning of Friday, November 5. That game is an elimination game.
In the second game Thursday, North Country defeated Broadus in four sets, by the scores 25-17, 25-17, 14-25 and 25-22.
North Country advanced to take on Plentywood, and Broadus met with Savage on Friday morning, with the loser’s season coming to an end.
Froid/Medicine Lake and Circle faced each other in the third game on Thursday, and Froid/Medicine Lake came out on top.
The Lady Redhawks won the sets 25-18, 25-18 and 25-20. They got to advance, while Circle was sent to the consolation bracket for an elimination game on Friday morning.
Jordan and Culbertson made up the other first-round matchup, and Jordan won handily in three sets. The set scores were 25-15, 25-12 and 26-24.
Culbertson met with Circle in the morning Friday, with the loser’s season ending, and Jordan advanced to face Froid/Medicine Lake.
Second Round- Thursday, November 4
Although the losers from the first round on Thursday waited until Friday to play again, the winners who advanced played again Thursday evening.
Plentywood came out on top once again, defeating North Country with some hard-earned set wins.
The Lady Wildcats came out on top with set scores of 27-25, 29-27 and 25-12.
Plentywood advanced further in the tournament and awaited the outcome of the other game Thursday night.
In that game, Froid/Medicine Lake defeated Jordan in four sets, by the scores of 25-19, 19-25, 25-23 and 25-22. Jordan fought hard, but the Lady Redhawks closed out the win and advanced to face off with Plentywood on Friday.
Full results for the rest of the tournament will be available in the Wednesday, November 10 edition of The Sidney Herald.