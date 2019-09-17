Sept. 16, week three results
Fairview defeated Lodge Grass 66-0
Scobey defeated Forsyth. 74-20
Circle defeated Lame Deer 2-0 Forfeit
Ekalaka defeated Culbertson 52-14
Lone Peak defeated St. Labre 75-0
Plentywood defeated Broadus 24-20
Eastern eight-player football standings
A sub-conference
Circle. 2-0 3-0
Fairview. 1-0 3-0
Broadus 1-1. 1-2
Plentywood 1-01-2
Lodge Grass 0-2 0-2
**Lame Deer has Forfeited the season. Forfeits will count as a win for conference standing purposes.
B sub-conference
Ekalaka 2-03-0
Scobey 2-02-1
Culbertson 0-1 1-2
St. Labre 0-1 0-3
Forsyth 0-2. 1-2
Upcoming games
9/20/19
Plentywood @ Fairview* 7 p.m.
Lodge Grass @ Forsyth. 7 p.m.
9/21/19
Scobey @ Circle. 12 p.m.
Ekalaka @ Broadus. 1 p.m.
*Designates a conference game