Sept. 16, week three results

Fairview defeated Lodge Grass 66-0

Scobey defeated Forsyth. 74-20

Circle defeated Lame Deer 2-0 Forfeit

Ekalaka defeated Culbertson 52-14

Lone Peak defeated St. Labre 75-0

Plentywood defeated Broadus 24-20

Eastern eight-player football standings

A sub-conference

Circle. 2-0 3-0

Fairview. 1-0 3-0

Broadus 1-1. 1-2

Plentywood 1-01-2

Lodge Grass 0-2 0-2

**Lame Deer has Forfeited the season. Forfeits will count as a win for conference standing purposes.

B sub-conference

Ekalaka 2-03-0

Scobey 2-02-1

Culbertson 0-1 1-2

St. Labre 0-1 0-3

Forsyth 0-2. 1-2

Upcoming games

9/20/19

Plentywood @ Fairview* 7 p.m.

Lodge Grass @ Forsyth. 7 p.m.

9/21/19

Scobey @ Circle. 12 p.m.

Ekalaka @ Broadus. 1 p.m.

*Designates a conference game

