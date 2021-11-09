After such a successful season, postseason honors were to be expected for Fairview High School football players, and the results are in.
Five different Warriors were named to an all-conference team for Eastern Eight-Man football, and two of those players were named to the All-State team.
The players who received honors are Kanyon Taylor, Hunter Sharbono, Tristin Skov, Martin Manuel and Jace Vitt.
On First-Team All-Conference for offense, Sharbono was named as one of the top running backs in the eastern conference.
On Second Team offense, Taylor was named as a quarterback, Manuel was named as a running back and Vitt as an end.
Defensively, Sharbono made First Team as a linebacker, Taylor as a defensive back and Skov as a lineman.
From the All-Conference selections, Sharbono and Taylor were named as All-State selections as well.
Along with the All-Conference and All-State honors, seniors from the east were selected for the 2021 Cleverly All-Star Senior Game.
Taylor and Skov were named to the team, and Vitt was named as an alternate.
Here is a full list of the postseason honors.
2021 Eastern Division All-Conference
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Turner Tooke, Ekalaka; Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
Running Back: Cameron Brusven, Plentywood; Colter Oie, Scobey; Erik Field, MonDak; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview; Kyler Kempton, Culbertson
Center: Aiden Perkins, Culbertson
Guard: Josh Hammerly, Scobey; Colin Avance, Culbertson
End: James Kirkaldie, Culbertson; Easton Tommerup
Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Kanyon Taylor, Fairview; Boen Tande, Scobey; Beau Berry, Circle
Running Back: Tugg Taylor, Circle; Kobe Nickoloff, Culbertson; Martin Manuel, Fairview
Center: Lane Wienke, Plentywood; Jaden Pardee, Ekalaka
Guard: Dakota Holbrook, Broadus; Ledger Pulvermacher, MonDak; Zack O’Neill, Culbertson
End: Jace Vitt, Fairview; Caydon Trupe, Plentywood
First Team Defense
Linebacker: Colter Oie, Scobey; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood; Kyler Kempton, Culbertson; Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
Lineman: Josh Hammerly, Scobey; Aiden Perkins, Culbertson; Tristin Skov, Fairview; Beau Beery, Circle
Defensive Backs: Kanyon Taylor, Fairview; Turner Tooke, Ekalaka; Kobe Nickoloff, Culbertson
Second Team Defense
Linebacker: Erik Field, MonDak; Tucker Tooke, Ekalaka; Justice Bengochea, Culbertson; Jaron Taylor, Circle
Lineman: Cole Taylor, Scobey; Dakota Holbrock, Broadus; Colin Avance, Culbertson; Lane Wienke, Plentywood; Tate Marriage, Plentywood
Defensive Backs: Boen Tande, Scobey; Mitchell Youngman, Poplar; James Kirkaldie, Culbertson
Eastern 8-Player All-State Selections 2021
Colter Oie, Scobey
Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
Cameron Brusven, Plentywood
Hunter Sharbono, Fairview
Josh Hammerly, Scobey
Kyler Kempton, Culbertson
Aiden Perkins, Culbertson
Turner Tooke, Ekalaka
Kanyon Taylor, Fairview
Erik Field, MonDak
Kobe Nickoloff, Culbertson
Beau Beery, Circle
Colin Avance, Culbertson
James Kirkaldie, Culbertson
Cleverly All-Star Game Seniors 2021
Colter Oie, Scobey
Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
Cameron Brusven, Plentywood
Josh Hammerly, Scobey
Kyler Kempton, Culbertson
Aiden Perkins, Culbertson
Turner Tooke, Ekalaka
Kanyon Taylor, Fairview
Erik Field, MonDak
James Kirkaldie, Culbertson
Tristin Skov, Fairview
Dakota Holbrook, Broadus
Lane Wienke, Plentywood
Alternates:
Mitchell Youngman, Poplar
Jace Vitt, Fairview
Tugg Taylor, Circle
Cole Taylor, Scobey
Zach O’Neill, Culbertson
Ledger Pulvermacher, MonDak