Week five results      

Fairview defeated Lame Deer            2-0

Plentywood defeated Lodge Grass     14-12

Circle defeated Broadus                     70-20

Scobey defeated Culbertson               72-52

Park City defeated Ekalaka                56-22

Forsyth defeated St. Labre                 44-16

Weekly standings

A sub-conference 

Team/conference/overall

Fairview 3-0 5-0

Circle 3-0 4-1

Plentywood 2-1 2-3

Broadus 1-2 1-4

Lodge Grass 0-3 0-4

**Lame Deer has forfeited the season. Forfeits will count as a win for conference standing purposes.

B sub-conference 

Team/conference/overall

Scobey 3-0 4-1

Ekalaka 2-0 4-1

Forsyth 1-2 3-2

Culbertson 0-2 1-3

St. Labre 0-2 1-4

This week’s action

Friday, Oct. 4

Fairview @ Broadus* 7 p.m.

Circle @ Plentywood* 7 p.m.

Ekalaka @ Scobey* 6 p.m.

Culbertson @ St. Labre* 6 p.m.

Joliet @ Forsyth 7 p.m.

*Designates a conference game

