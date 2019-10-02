Week five results
Fairview defeated Lame Deer 2-0
Plentywood defeated Lodge Grass 14-12
Circle defeated Broadus 70-20
Scobey defeated Culbertson 72-52
Park City defeated Ekalaka 56-22
Forsyth defeated St. Labre 44-16
Weekly standings
A sub-conference
Team/conference/overall
Fairview 3-0 5-0
Circle 3-0 4-1
Plentywood 2-1 2-3
Broadus 1-2 1-4
Lodge Grass 0-3 0-4
**Lame Deer has forfeited the season. Forfeits will count as a win for conference standing purposes.
B sub-conference
Team/conference/overall
Scobey 3-0 4-1
Ekalaka 2-0 4-1
Forsyth 1-2 3-2
Culbertson 0-2 1-3
St. Labre 0-2 1-4
This week’s action
Friday, Oct. 4
Fairview @ Broadus* 7 p.m.
Circle @ Plentywood* 7 p.m.
Ekalaka @ Scobey* 6 p.m.
Culbertson @ St. Labre* 6 p.m.
Joliet @ Forsyth 7 p.m.
*Designates a conference game