The feeling of getting crushed by a sibling or friend, or even a parent, in a sport is an all too familiar feeling for some, and for Sidney junior Jerome Entz, it was a driving force top get better at basketball.
Years later, Entz is now a leader for the Eagles boy's basketball team and is starting to bud into a great all-around player who has a natural style to his game.
Sidney head coach Chad Quilling said the way Entz plays, it looks almost effortless for him, which is pretty remarkable considering he's only been playing basketball since sixth grade.
"It was my brother that really got me into it, and I spent a lot of time with him one-on-one, and he always beat me. You know, I got to get better eventually, and here I am today. I owe a lot to him," Entz said.
What people see from Entz on the floor today is a polished player who, with the ball in his hands, can do things that allow him to score and dish out assists.
He often uses a euro step or a well-timed jump step to get around defenders or open an avenue for himself or teammates, though he admitted he has traveled at times with the jump step.
Entz dribbles the ball well, often being a primary ball handler for Sidney, and he makes good, crisp passes; everything about Entz is just smooth.
It's been that way for awhile, and for Quilling, he said he recalls seeing these abilities from him before he even got to high school.
"When I took over three years ago he was a freshman, and I moved him up to our varsity practices because I had watched him seventh and eighth grade year and was like, 'Who the hell is that kid?'" Quilling said.
Entz said as a freshman, it was scary at first playing varsity, but he started to pick up on everything and kept working and getting better.
Now with a bigger, and expanding, role offensively, Entz' scoring abilities and ability to be the go-to scorer for the Eagles are on full display.
So far this season, Entz has put on a 12-point performance against Billings Central, who is one of the top teams in Class A, which included a nice reverse layup that got some "oohs" from some Billings Central players. He also scored 15 points against Fergus, who recently defeated Billings Central.
But it was his performance in a game against Dawson County that has helped his role as a leading scorer materialize more.
Entz scored seven points in the game, but he only took a handful of shots. Quilling said he told Entz that he needs to shoot more and that he needs to be aggressive.
Entz agreed with Quilling, saying Quilling was right and that he didn't know why he didn't take more shots that particular game because he is comfortable taking more shots.
Every team has that one player that they can rely on when they really need a basket, and Entz said he likes to think he's that type of guy.
And he can score in every way.
He can knock down three-point shots, take a mid-range jump shot or drive to the basket and get a layup to go.
Entz believes that his mid-range shooting and his defense are the best parts of his game, though with how natural he looks on the court and how he's played so far this season, it'd be hard to say he has a bad part of his game.
His basketball skill goes beyond just scoring: He has a feel for the game, being able to tell when the team needs a basket if they started slowing down and being able to get his teammates good looks.
So far this season, Entz has done a good job being a leading scorer and facilitator for the Eagles, and with him are a group of teammates capable of producing. Kaston LeRoy, Boston Peters and Parker Sinks are also big contributors offensively, and although Sidney has a turnover problem, the team's offense can be very potent.
At the center is Entz leading the way, and the Eagles have his older brother to thank for helping create the leader the Eagles now have on the court.