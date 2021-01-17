Leah Entz hadn’t scored at all up to the point when there were 16 seconds left in the game, and yet, the ball was bounce-passed to her at the free throw line by a referee with the game tied 47-47.
While two points is not the most secure lead, anything would give the Lady Eagles the upper hand with time expiring.
The sophomore was named, in the days prior to Saturday’s game, the Player of the Week at practice, and with all the pressure on her in that moment of the game, she made the case to be player of the game as well by sinking two free throws to give Sidney a 49-47 lead, which was the final score just 16 seconds later.
Sidney’s 49-47 win over Fergus was hard-fought and a good win, but it was admittedly not a pretty win.
Turnovers and missed shots, by both teams, plagued the tight final moments (even minutes) of the game, but between all the bad, Entz’ free throws were the one good that Sidney needed to win.
Entz was fouled dribbling up the court, after Fergus converted two bonus free throws to tie the game at 47, and Entz was rewarded with her own two bonus free throws.
The situation was overall looking dire for Sidney.
Two of the leading scorers and leaders on the team, Olivia Schoepp and Jenna Anderson, had fouled out, leaving Sidney without some of their most experienced players and main scorers and ball handlers.
The Lady Eagles’ depth stepped up in the final seconds of the game, after a short patch of turnovers and mistakes that gave Fergus chances to make Sidney pay.
But Fergus had its own lapses, leaving Entz’ free throws to be or not be the endgame.
For her first free throw, there was complete silence; not until the ball whipped through the net and bounced off the hardwood did anyone make a sound. For her second free throw, a noise did emanate from the Fergus side of the bench, but it didn’t deter the ball from taking the exact same path through the net.
Sidney head coach Dan Peters said that when it comes to the pressure in that situation, Entz is a very confident offensive player.
“Sometimes in varsity we got to urge her to shoot a little more outside, but as far as driving and hitting shots, mid-range shots, she’s super confident in her ability. So I wasn’t surprised she made them, she’s not our best free throw shooter in practice, but she’s the type of kid in the game, she really believes in herself that she’s going to make them,” Peters said.
With 12 seconds left, Fergus advanced the ball past half court and called a timeout, but on the ensuing throw-in, an over-and-back violation almost all but ensured a Sidney victory.
Even then, though, Sidney turned the ball over again, but Fergus couldn't get anything to happen, giving Sidney its second conference win of the season.
On top of being another conference win, Sidney’s win was another close game (like the three-point victory over Miles City), which is helping the team manage these types of games well, Peters said.
“We’d like to do some things better, obviously so that they’re not so close because if we shore up some things I think we can beat both these teams on the road. We just have to improve on a couple things that I think we can before we play them again,” he said.
Defense really stood out in the game for the Lady Eagles, as the team had nearly 20 steals in the game, among other turnovers that they forced.
On offense, they also had a balanced scoring attack. Anderson led the way with 14 points, followed by the two other double-digit scorers for Sidney, Sophie Peters (12 points) and Schoepp (10 points).
Taylan Hansen added nine points, and Ali Merritt and Entz each had two points.
Another bit of upside for the Lady Eagles is the fact that they had chances for more points, mainly a fair amount of free throws that they would usually make. That, combined with a cut down on turnovers, will help them be better going forward.
Next up for the Lady Eagles is senior night on Friday, when they host Glasgow. The lone senior on the team is Merritt, so all eyes will be on her for the special night.