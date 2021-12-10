As the season moves along for the Sidney High School girl’s basketball team, more players will earn the Player of the Week honors, and the latest player to receive it is Leah Entz.
Entz has been a solid player for the Lady Eagles during her time with the varsity squad, and her efforts are being recognized early in the season.
The Player of the Week award goes to the player who played hard and showed a lot of effort in the previous week of work, which is decided on by the coaching staff.
Entz said it’s pretty cool to be the second player named Player of the Week this season.
“I was kind of surprised, but I guess it’s pretty cool because my hard work’s been paying off
Sidney opened the season against Watford City last weekend, and with starting senior point guard Jenna Anderson not playing in that game, Entz stepped in and played well.
Last season, Entz was a reliable floor general off the bench, even stepping up and making game-winning free throws in a conference game.
This year, she will be a key piece of Sidney’s depth, and with Anderson out early, she is showing what she can do already.
In that opener, Sidney was down two of its starters, so Entz said it was a bit tough because of that. Overall, though, she said the team played well and played hard.
Going forward this season, Entz said she believes one of her strengths is her confidence, which she said has grown since last year.
“I’m still the back up (point guard), but obviously when Jenna’s out, I feel a little bit more in control, I feel more like a leader than I did last year because last year I was just so scared,” Entz said. “This year’s just a lot less stressful for me, and I’m a lot less nervous.”
Entz has become a player that the Lady Eagles can rely on.
She can score from the inside or the outside, and she can dribble and pass well as a guard too.
Her older brother, Jerome, is a leader on the boy’s basketball team, and she said their relationship as siblings helped her get better in the sport they share.
She said they played basketball together all the time growing up, and she said he used to make her go out late at night and practice with him.
Although he beat her in one-on-one games, she said it was always fun, and the times they played together helped her get better.
Looking ahead, Entz said she believes the Lady Eagles can finish at least second in their conference this season. Havre is still going to be tough to beat, but Entz said Sidney has a good chance to finish well.
One of the other conference teams the Lady Eagles will have to fight off for a good seeding is Dawson County, Sidney’s rival. The two teams meet at Sidney on Friday, December 10, though, which will be a good early conference match for the season.