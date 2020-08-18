Fairview’s 35+ amateur baseball team captured its sixth state title, coming back late in the championship game to bring the team’s 41st year to a successful close.
Competing in the Class A bracket, Fairview won its two games quite handily to win its pool and advance to the title game.
The Jamestown Merchants were the first to challenge Fairview, but the Merchants were considerably beaten by Fairview in a 10-1 result August 14.
Fairview steamrolled into its August 15 matchup with momentum, not letting off the gas at all during a 14-3 smackdown of Tolna.
The championship game was different, though.
Fairview did not put up the high-scoring amount of runs it previously had, and instead of being in the driver’s seat for much of the game, had to work from being in a deficit to come back.
“We thought we were going to lose the darn game 1-0,” said Jim Duffey, a coach for Fairview.
Walsh County (Fordville) took an early lead in the first inning, after the leadoff guy reached base on an error. With two outs, the cleanup hitter singled and the guy on base, who was already running, made it home to give Fordville the 1-0 first-inning lead.
Fairview got runners on base in the following innings, but nothing ever amounted to any runs. A few times runners got into scoring position, but they were left stranded.
The sixth inning finally came along, though, and Fairview punched in two runs to take the lead and eventually win the game.
Camdin Miller led off the sixth inning with a single for Fairview, followed by Chance Johnson, who doubled to give Fairview runners on second and third with no outs.
After Fairview got its first out, Halston Thompson singled, bringing both runners in for Fairview’s lead.
Walsh County was able to get a runner to second base in the top of the seventh inning, but Fairview closed it out to seal the win.
Garrett Hill got the start for Fairview, and he struck out 12 batters out of the 21 outs.
Duffey said it was great for the team to get the title after losing four consecutive championship games in a row previously. He added that this year’s team just had the right guys on the field.
Previously, Fairview went 1-2 in its final tournament before winning the Class A Tournament. The team lost to Tolna 1-0 and to Jamestown 4-0, also defeating Wishek 9-4 July 25 and 26.
With the championship win, Fairview is now 6-4 in championship games and will go into next season with the motivation to defend the title.