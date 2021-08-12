The Fairview Amateur Baseball team competed in the Class A State Amateur Tournament in Jamestown last week.
From August 4 to August 8, the Class A tournament for the North Dakota league took place, and Fairview finished the tournament with a 1-2 record.
The first game of the tournament for Fairview was Friday, August 6, and Fairview lost a close game by a 5-4 final score.
The second game of the tournament was on Saturday, October 7, and Fairview got a big win, defeating Walsh County 9-3. Fairview lost its final game of the tournament on the same day in a 10-2 loss to Cando.
Fairview would have had to win all of their games in the bracket to advance to the state title game.
Fairview was in a pool with Cando, Walsh County and Lansford.
Last year, Fairview won the Class A Championship. This year is the 42nd year for the Fairview team.