The Fairview High School basketball team continued to roll going into the state tournament. They came off a trip to the championship game in the Eastern C Tournament a week prior and earned a spot in the Class C Tournament.
The Warriors would go into the state tournament after completing an outstanding regular season finishing with a record of 23-3 and going undefeated in the conference. In their first matchup they would meet Belt in the first round.
At opening tip off the Warriors were neck and neck with the Huskies, with neither team gaining the advantage in a lot a lead changes.
Coming out of halftime, it was all Warriors gaining the lead. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Belt would go on a run at the end of the game giving the Huskies the 10 point win; 53-43 was the final. Senior Hunter Sharbono lead the team in scoring with 21 points.
The Warriors were not out of the tournament however, and the team still had a chance to play for third place if they won out the rest of the tournament.
And win out is exactly what the Warriors did.
Sharbono would continue his impressive scoring campaign averaging 23 points a game in their next two wins against Broadview-Lavina, where the Warriors won 67-44 with 20 points from Sharbono and 14 points scored from both Tyler Loan and Jeff Tjelde. Fairview would also beat Broadus 56-47 on 26 points scoring from Sharbono to advance to the third place game.
The Warriors would have a chance at revenge, matching up against their first round foe, Belt, in the third place game. The Warriors got their revenge, winning against the Huskies 49-43 and earning a bronze finish.
This win caps off a great season from the team as well as an excellent tournament run from Sharbono, who lead the team in scoring every game.