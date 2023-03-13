The Fairview High School basketball team continued to roll going into the state tournament. They came off a trip to the championship game in the Eastern C Tournament a week prior and earned a spot in the Class C Tournament. 

The Warriors would go into the state tournament after completing an outstanding regular season finishing with a record of 23-3 and going undefeated in the conference. In their first matchup they would meet Belt in the first round. 



