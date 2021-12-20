A back-and-forth game through three quarters kept the game close, but eventually, the Fairview High School boy’s basketball team pulled away.
The visiting Plentywood Wildcats never quite went away during Fairview’s 58-46 win on Saturday, December 18, but the Warriors were able to hold their lead and eventually pull away in the fourth quarter.
There were times where it looked like Fairview was going to pull away and possibly blow the game open, but Plentywood kept finding the answers on offense to keep its deficit to a minimum.
The first quarter was one of those cases for the Warriors.
Kanyon Taylor knocked down a three-pointer on Fairview’s first possession to get the scoring going, and Tyler Loan drove to the basket and made a tough shot to put the Warriors up 5-0.
Plentywood answered with a three-pointer, but immediately, Jace Vitt made a layup to put Fairview up 7-3.
Throughout the opening quarter, it seemed like the Warriors were going to blow the lead open, but Plentywood kept making shots to stick around.
Taylor scored the next six points for Fairview, eventually helping the Warriors build a 13-8 lead.
Plentywood scored two more points in the quarter, but Jeff Tjelde banked a three-pointer home at the buzzer to put Fairview up 16-10 heading into the second quarter.
Fairview extended its lead in the second quarter, outsourcing Plentywood 11-9 to hold a 27-19 lead at halftime.
Although Fairview still held control in the game, Plentywood still stayed relevant and made good plays.
In the second quarter, Hunter Sharbono scored the first five points for the Warriors, and Vitt and Loan each hit a three-pointer to cap off the scoring in the quarter.
Plentywood started to close the gap a bit more in the third quarter, pulling to within seven points by the end of the quarter.
Vitt did all the work to begin the quarter, scoring the first six points for Fairview. Taylor added two points, and Sharbono added four points in the quarter as well.
Plentywood did outscore Fairview 13-12 in the third quarter, only trailing 39-32 heading into the fourth.
In the fourth, though, Fairview had its best quarter yet, scoring 19 points to secure the win. Plentywood did score 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
It was a good win for the Warriors, who have started the season very well against other District 2C opponents.
The next game for Fairview is Tuesday, December 21 against Circle. The first games start at 4:30 p.m.