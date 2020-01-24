Fairview Warriors boys basketball team continued their impressive play on offense and defense so far this year defeating the Culbertson Cowboys 64-36.
Culbertson Payton Hauge got the Cowboys on the board first with a quick two-pointer and also found his way to the free-throw line for an and-one. Fairview would take the lead on their next two possessions with a pair of two-pointers from seniors Josh Herron and Alex Shriver. Culbertson captured the lead two more times in the quarter at 5-4 and 7-6, but they could not hold that lead as Shriver drained two three-pointers before time expired to end the quarter.
Culbertson tied it back up at 15 each midway through the second quarter but were unable to retake the lead that they held a few times briefly in the first quarter, but Shriver once again took the lead back on a two-pointer, that led to a 2-10 run for the Warriors to end the half.
The third quarter was the highest-scoring output for the Cowboys, tallying 12 points, but it also happened to be the highest scoring output of the game for the Warriors, who scored 22 in the quarter, increasing their lead to 27-49.
With Fairview’s offense continuing to find ways to make shots, their defense was also impressive, holding Culbertson to single digits in scoring three of the four quarters and only allowing seven points in the fourth quarter, giving the Warriors a comfortable 28-point win as the clock hit double zeroes.
Shriver led the Warriors with 20 points and Herron was right behind him finishing with 18. Senior Cody Asbeck, sophomore Kanyon Taylor and junior Paul Hardy each had six points. Senior Trevor Karst and freshman Hunter Sharbono each tallied four points on the night.
With the win, Fairview moves to an overall record of 10-1 on the year, holding steady in first in the conference.
Fairview’s next game will be at Lambert High School, where they will be taking on the Richey-Lambert Fusion on Friday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m., following the girls game. Following Friday’s matchup, the Warriors will be back at home at Fairview High School on Saturday, Feb. 1, to take on the Savage Warriors at 4 p.m.